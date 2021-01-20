Megan Amram’s 103 Best Trump Tweets, Ranked

Same. Photo: Vimeo/Abso Lutely

This post was originally published on May 31, 2018. It has been updated to include new Trump tweets from Amram that were good enough to qualify for this ranking.

Megan Amram is many things: accomplished television writer, published author, and Emmy-deserving creator and star of her very own web series, An Emmy for Megan, which you should check out right here if you haven’t already. Additionally, Amram has delivered some of the most consistently funny and scathing Trump Twitter takedowns over the course of his presidency. To mark the occasion, Vulture decided to do the difficult work of combing through her hundreds of Trump tweets and ranking the top 103 she’s posted since May 2017. It was tough to decide which tweets to feature on this list and how to rank them, but ultimately, we feel like we’ve compiled a respectable beginner’s guide to the master-level Trump jokes you’ll find on Amram’s Twitter every day.

And now, here are Megan Amram’s top 103 Trump tweets (so far):

No. 103:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) February 25, 2018

No. 102:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 29, 2018

No. 101:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) September 5, 2017

No. 100:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 13, 2018

No. 99:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) February 21, 2018

No. 98:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 13, 2017

No. 97:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) February 5, 2018

No. 96:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 19, 2017

No. 95:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) March 11, 2018

No. 94:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 24, 2017

No. 93:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) June 23, 2017

No. 92:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) October 3, 2017

No. 91:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 12, 2017

No. 90:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 30, 2018

No. 89:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 29, 2017

No. 88:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 6, 2017

No. 87:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) March 19, 2018

No. 86:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) June 29, 2017

No. 85:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) March 19, 2018

No. 84:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) June 17, 2017

No. 83:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 16, 2017

No. 82:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 1, 2018

No. 81:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) September 2, 2017

No. 80:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) June 9, 2017

No. 79:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) February 22, 2018

No. 78:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 20, 2018

No. 77:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) March 24, 2018

No. 76:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 15, 2017

No. 75:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) February 28, 2018

No. 74:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 12, 2017

No. 73:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 23, 2017

No. 72:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 28, 2018

No. 71:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) June 14, 2017

No. 70:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 25, 2017

No. 69:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) September 26, 2017

No. 68:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 28, 2017

No. 67:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 8, 2018

No. 66:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 21, 2017

No. 65:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) September 11, 2017

No. 64:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) June 2, 2017

No. 63:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) June 12, 2017

No. 62:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) October 18, 2017

No. 61:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 12, 2018

No. 60:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 8, 2017

No. 59:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 1, 2018

No. 58:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 17, 2018

No. 57:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) March 30, 2018

No. 56:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 9, 2018

No. 55:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 8, 2017

No. 54:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) October 7, 2017

No. 53:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 11, 2018

No. 52:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) June 7, 2017

No. 51:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 29, 2017

No. 50:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 11, 2017

No. 49:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 21, 2017

No. 48:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 19, 2017

No. 47:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 5, 2018

No. 46:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 5, 2017

No. 45:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 19, 2017

No. 44:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 9, 2018

No. 43:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) February 7, 2018

No. 42:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 2, 2018

No. 41:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 28, 2017

No. 40:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 15, 2017

No. 39:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 29, 2018

No. 38:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 27, 2017

No. 37:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 16, 2018

No. 36:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 20, 2017

No. 35:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 4, 2018

No. 34:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 17, 2017

No. 33:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 18, 2017

No. 32:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 1, 2017

No. 31:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) March 4, 2018

No. 30:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 24, 2018

No. 29:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) September 14, 2017

No. 28:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 12, 2017

No. 27:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 24, 2018

No. 26:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) September 30, 2017

No. 25:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) September 16, 2017

No. 24:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) October 30, 2017

No. 23:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) March 10, 2018

No. 22:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 25, 2018

No. 21:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 30, 2017

No. 20:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 22, 2018

No. 19:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 29, 2017

No. 18:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) October 21, 2017

No. 17:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 27, 2018

No. 16:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) October 12, 2017

No. 15:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 24, 2017

No. 14:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) March 31, 2018

No. 13:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 8, 2017

No. 12:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 1, 2017

No. 11:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) October 25, 2017

No. 10:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) February 2, 2018

No. 9:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 17, 2017

No. 8:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 10, 2018

No. 7:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 22, 2018

No. 6:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 2, 2017

No. 5:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became covfefe — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 31, 2017

No. 4:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 16, 2017

No. 3:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 29, 2017

No. 2:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 7, 2020

No. 1: