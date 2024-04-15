Megan Fox Believes Chelsea From Love Is Blind

Megan Fox and Chelsea Blackwell. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/GC Images, Greg Gayne/Netflix

Megan Fox has broken her silence on that controversial Love Is Blind comparison. In an interview with E! News on April 13, the Transformers star defended Chelsea Blackwell two months after the season-six cast member mentioned Fox is her celebrity look-alike. “I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied,” Fox said. “I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard. I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox.’” You might remember the firestorm Blackwell’s comments caused, both on and off the show. Her fiancé, Jimmy Presnell, weirdly latched onto the comparison while they were dating sight unseen, and, when they eventually met face-to-face, he felt Blackwell lied. Some fans online dragged Blackwell using the moniker “Megan Faux,” a phrase the reality star later emblazoned on merch.

Fox, for her part, doesn’t think Blackwell was lying. “So I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope, like, she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her,” she told E! News. “Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.” Having Fox on her side is probably some good vindication.