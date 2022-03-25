Megan Gailey Blackmailed Her Way Into a Pontoon Ride

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are also fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle to what was once mere text-on-webpage. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen). So we hope you enjoy our new and improved, Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

This week, I was humbly awarded the time between a nine-months-along obstetrics appointment and a motivational speaking opportunity to chat with the hilarious Megan Gailey (Conan, Just for Laughs, wielding her little-sister powers over her older brothers) about life, basketball, and deadly allergies. She spoke of her plight as the only girl born into her family in 62 years (!!!) and her love for both professional sports and professional-sports gossip, and she worked together with me to suss out the true, correct meaning of “hot-girl comedy.” She also shared her thoughts on whether there are any real techniques a couple can use to influence the gender of their baby: “I think there is. They say there is. But then I saw the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, and they were like, ‘Don’t do it doggy style if you want a girl.’ And I was like … I just … maybe I’m such a loser, but who is conceiving doggy style? I mean, God bless, but I can’t imagine being like, ‘Yes, honey, reverse cowgirl is how you got here.’”

You can find Megan on Twitter at @megangailey and on Instagram at @bettermegangailey.