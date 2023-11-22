Melissa Barrera Fired From Scream 7 Over Pro-Palestine Posts

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Spyglass Media Group fired Scream franchise star Melissa Barrera from her leading role in the upcoming Scream 7, Deadline reported, after she posted support for Palestinian liberation and condemned Israel’s ongoing violence in Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attack in neighboring Israeli towns. Since October 14, Barrera has reposted hundreds of quotes, articles, tweets, videos, infographics, and news pieces to her Instagram Stories regarding the ongoing devastation in Gaza, including statements in her own words, saying, “I love my Jewish friends. I stand with you in these horrible times. I empathize with your fear and pain. No one deserves to be persecuted or attacked.” And “All Jewish people are NOT the Israeli Govt. Do not blame, or hate on, a whole group of people because of what some are doing. I stand with all those caught in the crossfire.”

In a statement provided to Variety on November 22, Spyglass Media Group called some of her reposts a violation of its “zero tolerance” policy against “antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Variety singles out one of her posts in particular, sharing an article in Jewish Currents magazine from October 13 titled “A Textbook Case of Genocide,” by Raz Segal, an Israeli professor and historian and Holocaust and genocide expert. In the article, he argues that Israel’s retaliatory actions in Gaza meet three of the UN Genocide Convention’s five acts that fall under its definition of genocide.

In a November 22 tweet, Scream 7 director Christopher Landon wrote, “This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make,” punctuated with a broken-heart emoji. He has since deleted the tweet.