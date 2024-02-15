Flowers? For the Met Gala Theme?

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

To Miranda Priestly, the Met Gala has made a groundbreaking announcement. This year’s dress code theme is “A Garden in Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s short story from 1962. As described by Vogue, the story has a garden with “crystalline flowers with translucent leaves, gleaming glass-like stems, and crystals at the heart of every bloom” that may inspire the guest’s outfit choices on May 6. As to who will be hosting this floral gala, there is a bunny hopping around the garden. A… Bad… Bunny… It was right there. He’s teaming up with Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya as the co-chairs, beginning with “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” an exhibit featuring clothing too delicate to be worn again. Does it mean chevron print will gracefully make its way to a glass case to be preserved for future generations? We can only hope as it’s a part of herstory.