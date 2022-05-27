Michael Bonfiglio Wants to Tell You a Story

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are also fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle to what was once mere text on a web page. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen). So we hope you enjoy our new-and-improved, Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

On this week’s very special edition of Follow Friday, I sat down with the immaculately coiffed Michael Bonfiglio (The Great Depresh, George Carlin’s American Dream, in his wife’s barber chair) for a digital chitchat about the history of stand-up, birds, and what is okay or not to joke about. He shared his thoughts on what elevates a special from simply stand-up into a complete story, gave some excellent advice for comics who aspire to create their own special someday, and educated me about the migratory patterns of ruby-throated hummingbirds. He also expressed an extremely definitive answer on whether he’d ever be on the other side of the camera when it comes to directing a stand-up special: “No, God no. I could never, ever, ever. And even doing this, I’m nervous, and you’re making it really really easy. But yeah, this is as far as I would go in terms of public speaking.”

You can find Michael on Instagram at @mbonfiglio2000.