A Michael Jackson Movie Is Coming From Antoine Fuqua in 2025

Jaafar Jackson and Michael Jackson. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Fans of sanding down the edges of complicated historical figures should be thrilled (get it?) because the producer of Bohemian Rhapsody and the writer of The Aviator have turned their eyes to Michael Jackson. Deadline previously reported that Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua is go-go-go to direct a biopic about the pop superstar–alleged criminal. The script will be written by John Logan and produced by Graham King and the co-executors of Jackson’s estate, John Branca and John McClain. The film has been in development since at least 2019 but moved into high gear once a director was attached. It marks something of a return to the pop sphere for Fuqua, who got his start making music videos for people like Prince and Toni Braxton. “I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work — the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV,” Fuqua said of Jackson. “His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.” The film will be the latest piece of postmortem Jacksonania, which includes the concert doc This Is It, the musical MJ, and the true-crime documentary Leaving Neverland. ﻿

Who’s playing Michael?

The King of Pop’s own nephew, of course. Fuqua announced on Instagram in January 2023 that Jaafar Jackson, a 26-year-old singer and son of Jermaine Jackson, will play the titular role in Michael. “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” Jaafar tweeted. “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.



Photo by Jourdynn Jackson pic.twitter.com/Xow9Mkakup — Jaafar Jackson (@JaafarJackson) January 30, 2023

Per Variety, 9-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi will play the younger version of Jackson.

Who else is in the cast?

Colman Domingo will take on the role of Michael Jackson’s dad and talent manager Joe Jackson, Variety reports. The musical patriarch launched the Jackson 5, and was involved in his children’s solo careers. “Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson,” Domingo said in a statement confirming the news, “but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation.”

What’s the plot going to get into?

Lionsgate described the movie as “a riveting and honest portrayal” of the star that’s “exemplified by his most iconic performances.” Michael will span from Jackson’s early success (and trauma) in the Jackson 5 to his sedative-induced death. There will be musical set pieces galore, but Deadline adds that the film will “deal squarely with the pedophile accusations that dogged his later years.”

When is the biopic coming out?

Production began on January 22. It’ll head to theaters on April 18, 2025.

This post has been updated.