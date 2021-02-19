Mila Myles Is Getting Vaxxed and Then Motorboating Everyone

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in on some of our favorite people in comedy and get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

This week, I graciously mustered up the mercy so often required during Black History Month to forgive the tardiness of Mila Myles (Vogue, The Unofficial Expert, running into me at the Stonewall Inn that one time) and sat down with them for a virtual chat about how they’re holding up in the panorama. They gave me the secret location of the best oxtail in Bed-Stuy, offered some perspective on forcing yourself to the silver linings during a time like this, and got us both in our feelings about missing the little details of the Brooklyn comedy scene (especially the green-room shit-talking). They also shared how they’re planning to welcome their friends back into their lives once we’re all allowed back out in public: “I’m motorboating everyone I see. And if you don’t have titties, I’m pushing your pecs together. That’s gonna be the new greeting to show you have the vaccine: just motorboating everybody.”

You can find Mila on Twitter at @mila_doesit and on Instagram at @milamyles.