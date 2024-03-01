Missing: Millie Bobby Brown’s British Accent

There comes a time in every child star’s life when the public finally sees them as a full-grown adult. Despite coming on The Tonight Show to talk about her engagement to Jake Bongiovi and remind us all she’s not just a kid from Stranger Things, all we can focus on is Millie Bobby Brown’s lack of a British accent— almost as missing as Kate Middleton from the press. Yes, Brown is going to officially be a part of the Bongiovi in the near future, and she brought her adorable dog to the studio. But not even a cute fluffy pooch can distract us from the fact that she’s gone all-American. Maybe she’s trying to distance herself from across the pond — people are still talking about the Willy Wonka nightmare.

Related