Millie Bobby Brown Will Speak in Whatever Accent She Likes

She simply wants to talk like Jimmy Fallon! Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

While doing press for her new Netflix fantasy film Damsel, Millie Bobby Brown was asked about the heat she’s gotten for what some deem a wavering accent — specifically during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. After interviewer Max Balegde helped her combat those who questioned her British identity by gifting her a Nando’s gift card, Brown took the opportunity to look directly into camera and set the record straight — with her British accent, mind you.

“Let me just speak to that real quick. I’m an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I’m an actor and I adapt, and so I want to mimic other people,” she explained. “I can’t help that when I’m around my fiancé, or when I’m with people like Jimmy Fallon who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it! And now I’m in England, I wanna replicate that! I don’t do it intentional, and I’m sorry if it offends you, okay? But listen, I’m trying my best!”

@max_balegde My favourite interview of all time. She was so sweet and she can talk however she wants!!!! Damsel is out now! @Netflix #milliebobbybrown (also hi nandos can i have a black card) xx ♬ original sound - Max_Balegde

It’s only natural that Brown picked up the accent of the crown prince of New Jersey, Jake Bongiovi. And as for mimicking Jimmy Fallon? At least when she starts calling people “dude” and “bud” we’ll know why.