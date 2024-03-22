Matthew Modine Will Marry Millie Bobby Brown to a Bon Jovi

I guess her real dad can walk her down the aisle. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Should you be looking to plan a Stranger Things wedding, the internet has no shortage of inspiration. From concept photos to entrance themes, anyone facing the urge to do matrimony can find a way to drag their guests into the Upside Down. But just know that no matter how many Christmas lights and frozen waffles you surround your friends and family with, Millie Bobby Brown has you beat without even trying. Matthew Modine told Access Daily he’s officiating Brown’s wedding to a Bon Jovi son. Jake Bongiovi and Brown became engaged last year, about a year and a half after debuting their relationship on Instagram, which is also where they met. Modine said his selection as officiant was partly informed by the fact that he is already licensed to “get people married,” so it’s entirely possible he’s available for other gigs. He also apparently wrote Brown and Bongiovi’s vows, which is extremely Papa-coded.

No other members of the cast have been announced as part of the nuptials, but in an interview with MTV on March 6 Brown engaged in an extended bit about her wedding where she said Modine would be the officiant and Noah Schnapp would serve as ring bearer. While the couple has yet to announce the date of their impending union, there was a Taylor Swift quote in the engagement Instagram post, so good money is on August.