Miriam Margolyes Drags Adult Harry Potter Fans

Margolyes isn’t afraid to put a nerd in their place. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter franchise, thinks it’s time for adult fans of the series to grow up. “I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now,” she said during an interview with New Zealand’s 1News. “It was 25 years ago and it’s for children. I think it’s for children. But they get stuck in it. I do Cameos and people say, ‘Oh, we’re having a Harry Potter themed wedding.’ And I think, ‘Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?’ I can’t even think about it.”

Margolyes played Hogwarts’s Herbology professor in 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and again in 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. And while she does concede in the interview that the franchise is “wonderful” and that she’s very grateful to be in it, she pointedly adds, “It’s over.” And while she’s not currently taking anymore Cameo requests, it sounds like if you’re planning a Harry Potter-themed wedding, she’d happily make a video for the big day calling you a lame nerd.