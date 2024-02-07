Surprise: There’s More-ana on the Way

If you’ve been staring at the edge of the water awaiting a Moana sequel, boy do we have news for you. Disney CEO Bob Iger shared a surprise announcement in an interview with CNBC ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings report on February 7, telling children and Disney adults everywhere that Moana 2 is sailing into theaters November 27. “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise, and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November,” reads the press release. The new film sees Moana and the demigod Maui sail long-lost waters after receiving a sudden call from her wayfinding ancestors to venture forth through the far seas, per the release. A first-look video accompanied the announcement, giving us a 15-second peek at Moana, who uses a blowing horn on the beach of an apparently deserted island.

Moana story artist David Derrick Jr. returns to direct the film, with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. If this news isn’t enough to satisfy insatiable Moana fans, quiet up and listen down: There’s also a live-action version starring the Rock in the works. So, like, More-ana x2. You’re welcome!