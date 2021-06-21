5 Mobile Plans That Can Get You a Free Streaming Service

Illustration: by Martin Gee

Nowadays you’d be hard-pressed to find someone without at least one streaming service, but multiple streaming services can add up. Hell, even one can be a splurge depending on the service. (HBO Max is $15 a month!!) If you’re on a budget but still want to catch up on Netflix’s The Circle one day and watch Disney+’s Loki the next, you might want to look into your mobile plan. From Verizon to T-Mobile, a lot of the major carriers have deals with streaming services, offering free subscriptions as a perk. We’ve put together this guide to give you the gist of what streaming deals are available through your phone plan. Read through the options and then go claim that free service!

T-Mobile is the only wireless carrier on this list to offer a partnership with the granddaddy of streaming — Netflix — but of course it comes with a few contingencies. Let’s quickly break it down. A Netflix Basic Plan, which includes standard-definition streaming on only one screen at a time, comes free with a T-Mobile Magenta Plan with two or more lines or a Magenta MAX plan with a single line. If you want something a little better though, T-Mobile users can get a Netflix Standard plan (which includes HD and simultaneous streaming on two screens) if they bump up their Magenta MAX plan to two or more lines.

If you’re a Sprint user who has been itching to watch the new season of Love, Victor or just need a place to watch The Bachelorette, we’ve got good news. Whether you’re a new or current user, Sprint provides a free (ad-supported) Hulu plan to anyone who is part of their Sprint Unlimited Plus plan. It’s a bit of a caveat, of course, but you even get Tidal for free, too.

An unlimited phone plan with Verizon gives you not one, not two, but three streaming services. Typically priced at $13.99 per month, the Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, so you’ll get your Baby Yodas, your Handmaid’s Tale and your sports, sans the usual monthly payment. You’ll also get a 12-month subscription to Discovery+, as well as Apple’s gaming service, Apple Arcade.

While Metro is under T-Mobile, don’t expect to get a Netflix deal as well. Instead, Metro users get a whole Amazon Prime membership with an unlimited plan. In addition to streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the Amazon membership includes the whole shebang: free shipping, exclusive deals, free music, free books, and access to Prime at Whole Foods Market.

Who knows what will happen now that AT&T sold Warner Bros. to Discovery, but as of this writing, AT&T still offers HBO Max free with most of their unlimited plans. And even if you don’t have a phone plan under AT&T, you can still get a free year of HBO Max with their internet and TV packages.