Mo’Nique Is About to Drop ‘Some Special, Bitch’

Here is an incomplete list of things Mo’Nique teases in the trailer for her upcoming Netflix special, My Name Is Mo’Nique: a greater understanding of her as a person, a story about being put in a straitjacket, the advice she received from her grandmother about “dick sucking,” her disdain for bullies, and a clear definition of what it means to be a “white, white” person. “This is going to be some special, bitch,” she bellows in excitement. It’s a good thing she and Netflix worked out that minor spat of theirs — as in, settled a lawsuit for undisclosed terms after Mo’Nique called for a boycott of Netflix and sued it for racial and gender pay discrimination for offering her significantly less money for a comedy special than it did Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Amy Schumer — so the world will get to see this.

Directed by L. Frazier and filmed at the Rialto Center for the Arts in Atlanta in October 2022, My Name Is Mo’Nique will feature “laugh till you cry stories as well as soul baring emotion,” according to Netflix. Discussing the special in a February teaser, Mo’Nique hinted that the special features a number of disclosures she thought she’d never make public. “There are things I’m going to say in this comedy special that I thought I would take to my grave,” she said. “They were just mine. They were my thoughts. They were my secrets. It was just mine. Before, I was just focused on being funny. Now, I feel like I have something to say.”

My Name Is Mo’Nique premieres on Netflix on April 4.