Morgan Wallen. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

Country singer Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville on felony charges for allegedly throwing a chair from a rooftop bar, WKRN reports. He was arrested around 10:53 p.m. on April 7 after two officers on the scene say they witnessed a chair falling from a six-story building then hitting the pavement, according to arrest documents. It landed about three feet away from officers, who were standing in front of Chiefs Bar. When officers investigated the incident with security, staff members at the bar told them Wallen was responsible, authorities say. Witnesses standing next to the country musician allegedly saw him “pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward.” Video footage reviewed by officers shows Wallen hurling an object from the roof, according to the documents.

Wallen was booked into Metro Jail and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment for the two officers nearly hit by the chain and for the danger to the public, per officials. He is also facing a disorderly conduct charge. He was released hours later. “He is cooperating fully with authorities,” Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, said in a statement to WKRN. The incident only adds to Wallen’s woes of late — this year’s Grammys couldn’t even nod at the singer’s No. 1 hit “Last Night,” released after he bounced back from racist comments made in the past.