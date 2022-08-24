There’s a Hack Job in The Morning Show Season Three

Photo: Apple TV+

The Morning Show is back, hoping to pack more drama than that wild second season. A full trailer for season three teases a hack at UBA that could bring down the company — and the anchors inside it. No, not Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson, a literal cyberattack. “Certain things may come to light. Personal things that were never meant to be shared,” Jackson says on air, words that seem less directed at their viewers and more at all the messy people in the UBA office. And speaking of those messy people! The trailer gives us first glimpses at Jon Hamm as investor Paul Marks and Nicole Beharie as new anchor Christina Hunter — oh, and the exciting return of Julianna Margulies’s Laura Peterson, back to yell at Bradley.

Laura’s return would imply that there’s a time jump at play in season three after the season-two finale saw Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy report live on her COVID-19 symptoms early in the pandemic. But that’s not all: UBA just keeps getting bigger. Along with Hamm and Beharie, this season’s new additions include Natalie Morales, joining the Jon Hamm-section of the plot as Greta Lee’s character’s friend who was previously part of a startup run by Hamm’s character, according to Variety. Tig Notaro will also play the chief of staff for Hamm’s scheming business guy, per Deadline (the Gerri to Hamm’s Logan, for those of us who can only conceive of corporate goings-on in Waystar Royco terms). And that’s all the news that’s fit to be a TV drama — at least, until UBA returns to air September 13.

This post has been updated throughout.