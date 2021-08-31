40 Books We Can’t Wait to Read This Fall

Photo: Courtesy of Publisher

“As a creative, I’ve decided I’m going to do what I do best: I’m going to tell you a story,” Michaela Coel announced in her now-infamous 2018 MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival. What followed was a proclamation of purpose and placemaking that narrated her journey from a youth living in East London’s Tower Hamlets estates all the way to her successes in theater and TV, as the star and writer of Chewing Gum (which she has, of course, since followed up with the series I May Destroy You). Coel builds upon that speech in this new book, indulging in the celebration of creative expression without sacrificing a critique of the obstacles that she and other “misfits” face when trying to make art in hostile territory. Misfits, she articulates, are the marginalized and the misunderstood, those who seek neither profit nor protection from the mainstream. Addressing matters of sexual violence, racial discrimination, and structural inequality in corporate media, she anchors her words in the wisdom of the wayward, those who seek only the freedom to manifest a world in their own outcast image. — Jordan Taliha McDonald