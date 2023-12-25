Vulture’s 25 Most-Read TV Recaps of 2023

Not every show can get the full episodic treatment, so occasionally we devote a special one-off to an entire season or a finale, to give readers a concentrated dose of the Vulture recap experience. These three special-edition recaps were the section’s most-read individual posts of the entire year.

1. What’s the Best Way to Watch Randomized Heist Series Kaleidoscope? By Keith Phipps

“Just how many different experiences are possible? If you follow the rules and save “White” for last, there are 5,040 possible combinations of the seven episodes leading up to it. Rule-breakers who throw the finale into the mix have a mind-boggling 40,320 ways to watch Kaleidoscope.”

—

2. Let’s Get to the Bottom of That Silo Finale By Maggie Fremont

“All in all, Jules has a pretty shitty last day in the Silo, but her story only gets wilder once she steps outside in the last five minutes of the episode. What she discovers moves the series into a whole new gear. But some major discoveries and reveals are happening within the Silo walls, too.”

—

3. Lupin’s Murky and Menacing Coda, Microscopically Examined ﻿By Amanda Whiting

“But by the very, very end of season — and I’m really talking the last minute here — we seem to arrive all the way back at the beginning, with a vague and menacing coda that implies Pellegrini’s been tending to his vendetta against Assane from behind bars all this time. Let’s take a closer look.”