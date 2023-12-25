Vulture’s 20 Most-Read Stories of 2023

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Tracy Ma, Bobby Doherty, Mark Seliger, HBO, MEGA/GC Images

This year’s most-read post on Vulture was, unsurprisingly, a piece of Taylor Swift journalism. The star certainly had an eventful year, dominating venues, restaurants, condiments, and headlines. But she was far from the only thing that captured our attention—or yours. Here are the 20 Vulture stories that our readers spent the most time with in 2023.

Worth noting: We intentionally omitted TV recaps from this list, instead collecting our most popular show discussions in a separate article.

TV 20. The Simpsons Is Good Again Illustration: Giacomo Gambineri After 34 seasons, 750 episodes, and a decades-long funk, the show innovated its way back to popularity and relevance. Read the story.

Celebrity 19. ‘Where Is Britney Spears?’ Photo-Illustration: Tracy Ma After her conservatorship ended, some of her fandom latched on to a new theory: What if she had never been freed at all? Read the story.

Theater 17. The Final Sondheim Photo: Daniel Dorsa The complete, from-beginning-to-end story of how Stephen Sondheim, David Ives, and Joe Mantello created the musical Here We Are. Read the story.

Movies 16. Power Bottoms Photo: Bobby Doherty The NYU classmates behind the year’s most delightfully dumb comedy. Read the story.

Exit Interview 15. Winning Time Will Not Shoot for 3 Photo: HBO Producer Kevin Messick breaks down the HBO series’ abrupt cancellation and how they turned season two’s ending into a series finale. Read the story.

The Industry 14. Reality Check Photo: NEON (Beauty), Netflix (Tinder, Tiger, Dahmer, Harry, Cheer, Fyre, Icarus), Apple TV+ (Eilish, Magic), Searchlight (Soul) The boom — or glut — in streaming documentaries has sparked a reckoning among filmmakers and their subjects. Read the story.

Origin Stories 11. Unraveling the Greatest Writers’ Room Story Ever Illustration: by María Jesús Contreras “Who Jackie?” has been retold for 28 years — much to the surprise of the Roseanne writer who said it. Read the story.

The Law 10. Alec and Hilaria Against the World Photo: Said Elatab/BACKGRID The actor is back on the Rust set. Since the death of Halyna Hutchins, his marriage has taken on a starring role. Read the story.

The Industry 8. Romeo and Juliet Was a Tragedy Photo: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy/Alamy Stock Photo In 1968, Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting were the world’s most famous teens. In 2023, they sued Paramount for abuse. Read the story.

Profile 5. Drew Barrymore Is Figuring It Out Live Photo: Mark Seliger for New York Magazine Her radically intimate daytime show is as much therapy for her as it is for her guests. Read the story.

Screen Time 4. The Decomposition of Rotten Tomatoes Photo: Bobby Doherty/ The most overrated metric in movies is erratic, reductive, and easily hacked — and yet has Hollywood in its grip. Read the story.