Here Are the New Movies You Can Watch On-Demand at Home

Photo: Universal Pictures

In light of cinemas across the country being shut down as part of coronavirus-mitigation measures, some major movie studios are moving the titles that were headed for first-run theatrical releases to VOD earlier than planned. Disney paved the way by dropping Frozen 2 onto Disney+ months ahead of schedule. (With schools also shut down and kids at home, why not?) But more studios have followed suit since. Here are the films that are either cutting their exclusive theater runs short and migrating to digital early, or are skipping the cinema altogether. Each will be available for either a premium rental price or for digital purchase, unless it’s a Disney+ offering, in which case streaming is included with your subscription.

Now Streaming

Frozen 2

Available to stream on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The final chapter in the Skywalker Saga was brought to Disney+ a few days ahead of its scheduled digital release.

March 20

Emma

Emma was playing in theaters before the COVID-19-related shutdowns, and you can now rent it for $19.99.

The Hunt

The Universal and Blumhouse co-production was supposed to come out last September. Then the release date was moved to March 13, and shortly after that, cinemas went dark. But now you can rent it on VOD for $19.99.

The Invisible Man

Another Universal-Blumhouse release, The Invisible Man made efficient work of its three-week run in theaters by making more than $100 million across the world. It is available now to rent for $19.99.

Onward

Disney’s latest Pixar release will be available for digital purchase starting at 8 p.m. EST, and will be streamable on Disney+ starting April 3.

March 24

Birds of Prey

As of March 24 you can make an early digital purchase of Warner Bros.’ bedazzled Harley Quinn movie, Birds of Prey. It is expected to cost $19.99 on major VOD services.

Bloodshot

Bloodshot managed a short theatrical appearance beginning on March 13, and will be made available for digital purchasing starting Tuesday, March 24.

The Gentlemen

The British crime comedy debuted in theaters on January 24, and will be turned around for digital purchase on March 24.

Just Mercy

The Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan–starring drama will be available as a VOD rental starting March 24.

The Way Back

After a short theater run beginning on March 6, the new Ben Affleck–coaching-basketball movie will be ready for digital purchase at a price of $19.99 as of March 24.

March 31

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic had a great theatrical run, and Paramount is bumping its digital release date to March 31.

April 10

Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation, which is under the Universal umbrella, will keep the Trolls World Tour original April 10 release date but premiere it on digital instead. Like the other Universal titles, it is expected to be priced at $19.99.