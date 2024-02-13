The MFL’s Most Valuable Directors and Least Valuable Movies

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo: Amazon

While y’all were busy prepping your Taylor-and-Travis-themed Super Bowl snacks, the Directors Guild had its say about the year’s contending films. The endgame of awards season has begun; only a handful of major events remain before Oscar’s big night.

This week, we’ll run through those DGA points, celebrate what may be the final box-office bonus of the season, and take a look at which movies provided the least bang for your buck. But first, with less than a month to go, here’s a quick reminder of what we’re all fighting for: prizes!

Now that you know what’s at stake, let’s see who earned points this week.

Buncha Boys in Their Boat at the Box Office

George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat may be a nonfactor in awards this year, but it has been a low-key success story at the box office. In its seventh week of release, the period rowing drama has reached the $50 million threshold, finally earning that 20-point bonus. Unless Anyone But You (sitting at $80 million) or The Boy and the Heron ($45 million) sees a sudden surge in momentum, this is likely the last box-office bonus of the season. Wear it with pride, Clooney supporters.

Can You DGA It?

Only three films earned points at the DGA awards on Saturday night, but they probably tell us a lot about where things are headed over the next several weeks: Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan was awarded the trophy for Feature Film, Celine Song received the First-Time Feature prize for Past Lives, and in the documentary competition, Mstyslav Chernov won for 20 Days in Mariupol, which has to be considered the Oscar front-runner now. Each of those films picked up 30 MFL points.

Nolan’s victory further reinforces the perception that Best Picture at the Academy Awards is Oppenheimer’s to lose, though nobody has voted yet, so there’s still time for something weird to happen. Song’s win for Past Lives solidifies that film’s status as the year’s premier debut feature. It also may be a prelude to Past Lives cleaning up at the Independent Spirit Awards in a couple of weeks.

The LVPs

Two weeks ago, I presented the list of the most valuable movies of the 2023–24 MFL season, the ones that earned the most points relative to how much they cost. This week, I took a look at the flip side of that coin: Which movies delivered the absolute least relative to what you paid for them?

While compiling the list — more number crunching, baby! — I considered only movies that cost $5 or more to draft. Anything below that was a cross-your-fingers pick anyway. I also omitted any films that wound up not being released in 2023; you don’t need to be reminded that selecting Dune 2 for your team didn’t help your cause.

To determine the LVP list, I took the total points earned in the league so far and divided it by how much it cost to arrive at a points-per-dollar figure. The results were eye opening. Bigger-ticket items like Napoleon (191 points for a $25 buy, giving it 7.64 points per dollar) definitely underwhelmed, as did Saltburn (161 points for a $15 buy, 10.7 PPD), Wish (113 points for a $15 buy, 7.5 PPD), The Iron Claw (109 points for a $15 buy, 7.2 PPD), and The Marvels (129 points for a $20 buy, 6.5 PPD).

Even so, none of those films made the top (bottom?) ten of futility. Since the movies we’re discussing in this context aren’t part of the awards conversation, their scores have no way to improve — meaning these picks are the ones that left the deepest craters in your lineups:

10.

35 points for an $8 buy, 4.4 PPD

﻿The Big Short for stonks this was not. Despite decent reviews, this current-events comedy didn’t have many opportunities to insert itself into awards season, especially after the Golden Globes passed it over for the Musical or Comedy awards.

9.

35 points for a $10 buy, 3.5 PPD

﻿Wes Anderson’s best film in years was wholly ignored by the awards-giving machine, making it a very expensive hole in the pocket of a lot of drafters.

8.

30 points for a $10 buy, 3 PPD

﻿David Fincher’s latest was probably never destined for major awards, though that Venice Film Festival premiere sure set expectations high.

6.

10 points each for $5 buys, 2 PPD

﻿The Little Mermaid was the rare Disney live-action remake to get absolutely blanked on the Oscars ballot. Meanwhile, Paul Schrader’s latest, which premiered at Venice in 2022, felt like very old news by the time the awards voting was happening.

5.

5 points for a $5 buy, 1 PPD

﻿If it weren’t such a colossal bust, the symmetry would be quite lovely: Spend $5, get five points. You’ll tell your grandchildren about this one day.

4.

6 points for a $15 buy, 0.4 PPD

﻿Taika Waititi’s cursed movie, which had to scramble to replace Armie Hammer and then sat on a shelf waiting out COVID, got all its points from the box office. Easily the most overvalued movie of the year. Sorry, folks, that’s on me.

3.

0 points for a $5 buy, 0 PPD

﻿This one got drafted before anybody even knew it had a subtitle. Zack Snyder’s attempt at a sci-fi franchise starter didn’t have a chance to flop at the box office because it streamed on Netflix. The five points it earned for appearing on the Oscar shortlist for VFX got canceled out by a -5 Rotten Tomatoes score. Tough break.

1.

-5 points each for $5 buys, -1 PPD

﻿Speaking of negative Rotten Tomatoes points: Those were the only points to be had for the Saoirse Ronan–Paul Mescal sci-fi romance Foe and the Emily Blunt pharma-sales dark comedy Pain Hustlers. Two movies hated by critics, ignored by audiences, and left in the dust of awards season. If you are one of the 548 people who drafted either one, you have our sympathies. If you drafted both — and nine of you did — may God have mercy on your soul.

Leaderboard

The seven-way tie at the top of the leaderboard remains for another week, but we have a change in eighth place as the rosters for RandomNumberss and Ares have overtaken choriza may december by one whole point. It was that 20 Days in Mariupol bump that did it.

Meanwhile, tied for 11th place is team I’m Just Evan, which represents the SeeminglyRanch league. Guys, remember “seemingly ranch”?? Think about how far Taylor and her luxury-box entourage have come since the league started. Blake Lively, for one.

Looking Ahead

We’re days away from the BAFTAs, which means we’re days away from seeing whether Ariana DeBose gets brought back to try to recapture the once-in-a-lifetime serendipity of “Angela Bassett did the thing.” Don’t do it, Ariana! Keep the mystique!

February 18: BAFTA Awards

February 24: SAG Awards

February 25: Independent Spirit Awards

February 25: PGA Awards

March 10: 96th Academy Awards

