M3gan Told Drew Barrymore She’s Hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Here’s your “Drew’s News” for the day: Drew Barrymore is hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards for the first time. Because although she spends more of her time these days hosting a talk show, publishing a magazine, and having a fashion line, MTV hasn’t forgotten that iconic filmography. In fact, need we remind you, Barrymore has three Golden Popcorns: Best Kiss for The Wedding Singer, Best On-Screen Team for Charlie’s Angels, and Best On-Screen Team for 50 First Dates. In the words of her often love interest Adam Sandler (in another role), that’s history right there. Barrymore announced the news in a characteristically kooky “Drew’s News”–style clip, in which she as M3gan delivers the news to herself. There are also cameos from Ghostface and Cocaine Bear, because why not!

The awards air May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on, of course, MTV. Tune in to find out what cute bit Barrymore does with Sandler and whether Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu come through for another Charlie’s Angels reunion.