Demi Lovato and Karol G to Rock Out at MTV VMAs

Demi Lovato, now departed from their former manager Scooter Braun, has discovered a great way to celebrate their newfound freedom by performing at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Ahead of their upcoming re-recorded rock album Revamped, Lovato will take the stage at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12 after a six years break from the VMAs— plus they have two nominations for “Swine” under their studded belt. While there’s currently no host announcement yet, there’s plenty to look forward to on the musical front. Other performances of the evening include Artist of the Year nominee Karol G, last year’s Best Alternative winner Måneskin, and VMA newcomers Stray Kids, with more to be announced soon. Maybe a Jonas Brother or two (or three) can join Lovato for a Camp Rock reunion for “La La Land” and “Don’t Forget”. A camper can dream.