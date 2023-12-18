Mustafa, Ramy Youssef, 070 Shake, and More Team Up for Gaza and Sudan

Ramy Youssef and 070 Shake. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Michael Kovac/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Amid the calamitous humanitarian crises in Gaza and Sudan, the poet and rapper Mustafa thought up ways to take action. Israel has laid siege to the Gaza Strip since Hamas’s attack on October 7, while Sudan’s civil war began raging in April. In response to the unimaginable struggle, Mustafa has organized a benefit concert, Artists for Aid. “We worked tirelessly to bring this to you, but our fatigue is not even a splinter of what we’ll be singing for,” Mustafa wrote on Instagram to announce the event. “In the last few years I visited both my homeland, Sudan & Palestine. My visit to both had a principal intention, to connect with artist communities, with young organisers — for parallels of sorrow and hope and faith.” He continued, “The violence in both nations seized the dream. Here it is revived for me in someway. The intention remains, on this evening we give our voices to make room for theirs.”

Mustafa has recruited his friends to support the cause. “I want to thank each artist performing from the deepest part of me, for your time and effort,” he wrote. “Each of you did not hesitate when asked. We’ll remember.” The stacked lineup includes folk singer-songwriter Faye Webster, British rapper Stormzy, and the vulnerable hip-hop artist 070 Shake. Ramy Youssef joins the slate in a continuation of his advocacy work after recently donating proceeds from his comedy show in Brooklyn to an NGO supporting relief in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Jordan. Singer-songwriters Omar Apollo, Clairo, and Charlotte Day Wilson are also scheduled to perform, alongside Daniel Caesar, 6LACK, and the psychedelic soul singer Nick Hakim. Palestinian writer and poet Mohammed el-Kurd will perform as well. The event will take place at Newark Symphony Hall on January 4. Tickets are on sale December 19 at noon here.