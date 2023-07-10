Joaquin Phoenix Has a Napoleon Complex

Photo: Apple TV

It’s Joaquin Phoenix’s turn to be a short king. The Beau Is Afraid actor stars in Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical war epic from a script written by David Scarpa, set in Napoleonic France during the emperor in question’s series of brutal, ego-driven wars. While Napoleon found himself at the center of a whole mess of drama (historic terms), the film will only feature six battles that he fought in—apologies in advance for the history geeks hoping to see more action. There is some good news for the nerds: Scott shared to Total Film that a four-hour director’s cut of the film will arrive on Apple TV+ later, specifically after the reg ol’ theatrical version has hit the cinemas. But what will the four-hour movie entail?

What does the movie look like?

In the film’s first trailer, we see Phoenix use the instability of revolutionary France for his benefit, attacking rebels to gain a foothold in the country’s power vacuum after the beheading of Sofia Coppola muse Marie Antoinette (Catherine Walker). “We must make an example or France will fall,” a general says. What would he do if the assignment of defense was transferred to him? “I promise you brilliant successes,” Phoenix guarantees. Cue opening cannon fire on civilians protesting in the streets. Soon enough, he meets his lover and chief strategist Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby), and together they take the throne, plot to bulldoze Europe, blow up Egyptian antiquities, and invade Russia in the winter. “You think you’re great,” she tells her ambitiously deranged husband in between scenes of absolute carnage. “You’re just a tiny little brute.”

Who else is in the movie?

Besides Phoenix as Napoleon and Kirby as Joséphine, the cast includes Tahar Rahim as Directory politician Paul Barras, Ben Miles as chief advisor Caulaincourt, and Matthew Needham as brother Lucien Bonaparte.

When does it come out?

Napoleon invades theaters November 22. A four-hour director’s cut will arrive on Apple TV+ at a later date.