Believe It, a Live-Action Naruto Is Coming

Ninjas, get ready: a live-action Naruto has finally seen some movement. The manga and anime adaptation has found its writer almost ten years after being announced. Red Sonja screenwriter Tasha Hao will write the upcoming movie by Lionsgate, reports Variety. Naruto follows a young ninja who dreams of being a Hokage, the leader and protector of his village. There’s no word yet on if Michael Gracey is still set to direct the adaptation, as was first reported in 2015. With the success of One Piece on Netflix, live-action adaptations of extremely popular (and long) mangas are slowly being revived from development limbo. Or the development dojo, maybe the movies are just fighting to be the Hokage of the manga adaptations.