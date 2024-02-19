Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Released Their Inhibitions

We love an awards show bit. At the 2024 People’s Choice Awards last night, Anyone But You co-stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney decided to recreate a scene from their rom-com where Powell’s character needs to be calmed down with his “serenity song.” Instead of dangling in the air under a helicopter, he was just presenting an award, but Powell still felt a little nervous. “Do you want me to do that thing that calms you down?” Sweeney said, leading a half-enthused, half-confused crowd in a rendition of “Unwritten.” When this a cappella attempt didn’t work, she brought out surprise guest Natasha Bedingfield. Come for the way Bedingfield wakes the room up, stay for the way Powell recognizes his limits and drops an octave.

