Nate Bargatze Will Greet the World in New Amazon Special

Ready your snacks and all the “milk with ice” you can drink, because Nate Bargatze’s new special, Nate Bargatze: Hello World, is on its way. This time around, the Tennessee native, who’s grown into one of America’s top touring comedians thanks to the massive audience he has cultivated on Netflix, is switching up the formula that’s brought him so much success. Hello World will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 31. A new trailer for the special, filmed on a 360-degree stage at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Arizona, sees Bargatze in his element, sharing his observations about his family via his signature deadpan drawl. “I’m the firstborn,” he says in the teaser. “We show up, our parents are not ready. They don’t have any money. The youngest just show up and their parents are trillionaires. It’s like, What’s an ‘upstairs’? That’s like a home on top of a home!”

Hello World will mark Bargatze’s first Amazon special and fourth hour-long special overall, and it will tackle topics like “growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, the hardest part of marriage, and saying dumb things,” according to an Amazon release. The latter suggests that the title is probably not a classic reference to computer programming, but who knows? Maybe Bargatze picked up some technical wizardry in all the time he’s spent helping his daughter with her schoolwork.