Nathan Fielder’s Rehearsal Is a Rehearsal for Its Second Season

Photo: Allyson Riggs/HBO

Ahead of tonight’s season-one finale of HBO’s The Rehearsal, fans of Nathan Fielder’s reality-bending, debate-sparking, pepper-spinning show may be harboring more questions than they currently have answers to. How will Fielder fare now that he’s rehearsing parenthood solo? Where did Angela go after she left her dream home in Oregon? What will become of the detail-by-detail re-creation of the Alligator Lounge once the season is finished? Fortunately, they now have additional clarity on at least one point: HBO has officially announced that The Rehearsal will be returning for a second season.

“Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with The Rehearsal,” said Amy Gravitt, HBO’s executive vice president, regarding the renewal in a press release. “We have no idea where season two will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary-pushing show from a truly singular talent.”

The renewal arrives amid widespread confusion regarding the network’s programming priorities, sparked by the implementation of the merger between its parent company, WarnerMedia, and Discovery Networks into Warner Bros. Discovery. Regardless of how the particulars of its business shakes out, HBO evidently wants to remain in the Nathan Fielder business.

