Photo: Knopf

Description: In one story, a young woman’s widowhood charts an unexpected course for her life. In another, ex-stepsiblings tiptoe toward an unlikely relationship. All eleven stories in this meticulous, hypnotic collection hover around longing — and how it can grow like a weed or lie in wait. “To become truly happy,” the protagonist of the title story tells a friend, “is to betray the unhappy person you used to be.”

Sestanovich on lonely narrators: “When I was in the midst of writing the book, I often told people that it was a book about loneliness, which was mostly sort of a shorthand answer to have in my pocket when people asked the dreaded question. Since finishing it, I have thought, What did I mean by that? Is that exactly right? What is it about loneliness and its texture that seems interesting to me or a fruitful territory for fiction? I am very compelled by the way that aloneness can produce both an intense narrowness in perception and existence but also a real expansiveness. To feel that you’re locked in your own life is so claustrophobic, and there is nothing more insular and terrible. And yet at the same time, self-consciousness furnishes us with an entire universe.”

Selected by: Anthony Doerr, 2014 and 2021 National Book Award finalist for fiction.

Doerr picked it because: “These are deft, startling, and wonderfully strange stories full of the physicality of bodies and simultaneous ambivalence about being embodied. Sestanovich shows flashes of Amy Hempel’s compression, glimmers of Lydia Davis’s language play, Alice Munro’s talent for velocity through time, and W.G. Sebald’s talent for asking the reader to draw connections between seemingly incongruous events. The precision of her observations, the intense care taken with the language, and the generous intelligence pulsing behind the narratives make me believe this is a writer with immense promise.”