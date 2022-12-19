the year of the nepo baby

Support a Nepo Baby This Holiday Season

By and
Photo-Illustration: New York Magazine;/rochellebrodinphoto/Shutterstock

Is the pressure of gift-giving getting you down? This year, support the entrepreneurial spirit of nepo babies who are forging their own path in the world (with, naturally, a little seed capital). And who can blame them? They’d be otherwise getting a leg up if they’d gone the traditional route — following directly in the footsteps of their actor, writer, singer, whatever parent — but instead, they’re choosing to sell something. Something you can buy for a loved one and say, “This is so-and-so’s kid’s brand!”

Bleach London Tangerine Dream Super Cool Colour
Georgia May Jagger’s Bleach London Tangerine Dream Super Cool Colour
$12
$12
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

Aside from her signature diastema, Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall’s daughter is known for her array of creative hair colors. It’s not a total leap, then, for her to sell you on a line of hair-dye products from the London-based salon she co-owns.

$12 at Bleach London
Buy
Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid
Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid
$29
$29
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

Baldwin brother Stephen’s daughter is a model-slash-influencer known for her glazed-doughnut skin, which she attributes to a “dewy hydration layer” that is part of her skin-care line. The identically named Rhode lifestyle brand has tried to legally bar Bieber from using her own middle name for her company, but as litigation continues, she has not made a change.

$29 at Rhode Skin
Buy
SL Baby Tee
Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith’s Samaria Leah SL Baby Tee
$65
$65
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

The F.I.T. graduate and daughter of LL Cool J launched an eponymous clothing line that sells looks for all sorts of occasions, including an abundance of sexy sweats.

$65 at Samaria Leah
Buy
The Valentina Super High Rise Flare
Sara and Erin Foster’s Favorite Daughter Valentina Super-High-Rise Flare
$218
$218
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

Known for their relatable Instagram content, the two daughters of musician David Foster already did the meta TV show (Barely Famous) and have pivoted to clothing.

$218 at Favorite Daughter
Buy
SKN by LH Lori's 5 Step System
Lori Harvey’s SKN by LH 5 Step System
$195
$195
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

Steve Harvey’s daughter went through a breakup with her A-lister boyfriend Michael B. Jordan in June, but that didn’t stop the fall launch of her skin-care line. The influencer-socialite’s system includes Goji Berry Cleanser, White Tea Toner, and Peptide Eye Complex.

$195 at SKN by LH
Buy
Purely Aesthetic Hat
Nats Getty’s Strike Oil “Purely Aesthetic” Hat
$65
$65
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

With his fashion line, Strike Oil, the grandkid of Sir John Paul Getty (and godchild of Gavin Newsom) gave a not-so-subtle wink to how his family made its billions.

$65 at Strike Oil
Buy
777 Candle / Luck
Sailor Brinkley Cook’s Sacred + Divine 777 Candle / Luck
$45
$45
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

The daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley sells candles made from food-grade wax with a soy-coconut blend that burn “in accordance with numerology.”

$45 at The Sacred+Divine
Buy
Elisa Johnson Bonnie Sunglasses
Elisa Johnson’s Elisa Johnson Bonnie Sunglasses
$125
$125
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

Magic Johnson’s daughter got the idea to sell sunglasses after “comments flooded” her Instagram asking where she got her designer shades. So she launched a line the less wealthy could afford.

$125 at Elisa Johnson
Buy
Choc Factory Suck Your Soul
Cori Broadus’s Choc Factory Suck Your Soul “BLEED” Lip Gloss
$10
$10
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

Much like her father, Snoop Dogg (a.k.a. Calvin Broadus), Cori also goes by a moniker. Under the name “CHOC,” she’s released several singles including “Same” and “New Phone, Who Dis?” She uses the same name to sell skin care: Under a line called Choc Factory, you can buy Cori’s “refreshingly” melty lip gloss and body oil. (“Feel golden, look wet, & get melted!”)

$10 at Choc Factory Co
Buy
Ella Emhoff Knits
Ella Emhoff’s Ella Emhoff Knits
From $100
From $100
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

It didn’t take long before the vice-president’s step daughter transformed from an inauguration standout to an It Girl of New York City. She’s sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, being profiled in Vanity Fair, and launching her own knit line — where you can buy a one-of-a-kind, hand-knit piece (by Ella herself) that can be worn “as a tiny skirt, a top, or a snood!”

From $100 at Ella Emhoff
Buy

For the Real Housewives Fan in Your Life

Everything from tequila to three-wick candles and toaster ovens has been hawked by a real housewife. It’s only natural the progeny of these walking, talking, breathing marketing machines, are now selling their own tchotchkes and clout.

Brooks Marks The Pride Collection
Brooks Marks’s Pride Collection ­Tracksuit
From $68
From $68
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

Shortly after Meredith Marks debuted on season one of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the cast descended on Park City Fashion Week to watch her son Brooks debut his eponymous clothing line. At the event, he walked down the runway in a tracksuit with BROOKS MARKS emblazoned down the arms and across the chest. Brooks would feature heavily in that season’s plot. After his mother’s castmate Jen Shah liked homophobic tweets about Brooks being gay, Meredith made a plea we’ve heard often from Housewives across franchises: “Leave the kids out of it.” Soon after, Brooks debuted the tracksuit’s “Pride Collection,” featuring his trademark brooks marks logo in rainbow colors.

From $68 at Brooks Marks
Buy
Fresh Wolf Hair Wax
Jack and Henry Barlow’s Fresh Wolf Hair Wax
$12
$12
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

The 18- and 11-year-old sons of Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Lisa Barlow founded their own line of men’s grooming products with the tagline “Independent. Wild. Free.” Ever the businesswoman, Lisa has made a pointed effort to mention Fresh Wolf in every season thus far.

$12 at Fresh Wolf
Buy
Jill & Ally Tie-Dye Fashion Face Mask
Ally Shapiro’s Jill & Ally Tie-dye Face Mask
$10
$10
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

The daughter of Real Housewife of New York Jill Zarin, Shapiro spent much of her adolescence at her late father’s Zarin Fabrics, one of the largest and oldest fabric stores in New York City. At the start of the pandemic, Shapiro and Zarin began making and selling tie-dye cloth masks. The brand Jill & Ally has since expanded to offer tote bags, “manifestation” candles, face rollers, charcuterie boards, phone charms, and other miscellanea one might find on the “random” table at a TJ Maxx.

$10 at Jill & Ally
Buy
G.G. x Hazel Boutique Waking Up In The Morning Hoodie
Gia Giudice’s G.G. “Waking Up in the Morning” Hoodie
$50
$50
Photo: G.G. x Hazel Boutique

Gia Giudice, daughter of Teresa and Joe of RHONJ, debuted her brand on the heels of a viral TikTok meme of a song Gia performed as a 10-year-old on season three about a feud between her mother and her uncle’s families. She sings, “Waking up in the morning / Thinking about so many things / I just wish things would get better.” Gia printed the lines on a sweatshirt, and now you can buy it.

$50 at Hazel Boutique
Buy
KAB Cosmetics Lip Kit
Kim, Ariana, and Brielle Biermann’s KAB Cosmetics Lip Kit
$45
$45
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

The daughters of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, the first and only white Housewife on Real Housewives of Atlanta, worked with their mother to launch their makeup line in 2019. KAB Cosmetic’s Instagram is scattered with pictures of Kim pouting, sometimes with her daughters but often alone, in case you forget why Ariana and Brielle are famous in the first place.

$45 at KAB Cosmetics
Buy

More on the year of the nepo baby

See All

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Support a Nepo Baby This Holiday Season