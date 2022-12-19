Support a Nepo Baby This Holiday Season

Photo-Illustration: New York Magazine;/rochellebrodinphoto/Shutterstock

Is the pressure of gift-giving getting you down? This year, support the entrepreneurial spirit of nepo babies who are forging their own path in the world (with, naturally, a little seed capital). And who can blame them? They’d be otherwise getting a leg up if they’d gone the traditional route — following directly in the footsteps of their actor, writer, singer, whatever parent — but instead, they’re choosing to sell something. Something you can buy for a loved one and say, “This is so-and-so’s kid’s brand!”

Georgia May Jagger’s Bleach London Tangerine Dream Super Cool Colour $12 $12 Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor Aside from her signature diastema, Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall’s daughter is known for her array of creative hair colors. It’s not a total leap, then, for her to sell you on a line of hair-dye products from the London-based salon she co-owns. $12 at Bleach London Buy

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid $29 $29 Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor Baldwin brother Stephen’s daughter is a model-slash-influencer known for her glazed-doughnut skin, which she attributes to a “dewy hydration layer” that is part of her skin-care line. The identically named Rhode lifestyle brand has tried to legally bar Bieber from using her own middle name for her company, but as litigation continues, she has not made a change. $29 at Rhode Skin Buy

Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith’s Samaria Leah SL Baby Tee $65 $65 Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor The F.I.T. graduate and daughter of LL Cool J launched an eponymous clothing line that sells looks for all sorts of occasions, including an abundance of sexy sweats. $65 at Samaria Leah Buy

Lori Harvey’s SKN by LH 5 Step System $195 $195 Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor Steve Harvey’s daughter went through a breakup with her A-lister boyfriend Michael B. Jordan in June, but that didn’t stop the fall launch of her skin-care line. The influencer-socialite’s system includes Goji Berry Cleanser, White Tea Toner, and Peptide Eye Complex. $195 at SKN by LH Buy

Nats Getty’s Strike Oil “Purely Aesthetic” Hat $65 $65 Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor With his fashion line, Strike Oil, the grandkid of Sir John Paul Getty (and godchild of Gavin Newsom) gave a not-so-subtle wink to how his family made its billions. $65 at Strike Oil Buy

Elisa Johnson’s Elisa Johnson Bonnie Sunglasses $125 $125 Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor Magic Johnson’s daughter got the idea to sell sunglasses after “comments flooded” her Instagram asking where she got her designer shades. So she launched a line the less wealthy could afford. $125 at Elisa Johnson Buy

Cori Broadus’s Choc Factory Suck Your Soul “BLEED” Lip Gloss $10 $10 Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor Much like her father, Snoop Dogg (a.k.a. Calvin Broadus), Cori also goes by a moniker. Under the name “CHOC,” she’s released several singles including “Same” and “New Phone, Who Dis?” She uses the same name to sell skin care: Under a line called Choc Factory, you can buy Cori’s “refreshingly” melty lip gloss and body oil. (“Feel golden, look wet, & get melted!”) $10 at Choc Factory Co Buy

Ella Emhoff’s Ella Emhoff Knits From $100 From $100 Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor It didn’t take long before the vice-president’s step daughter transformed from an inauguration standout to an It Girl of New York City. She’s sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, being profiled in Vanity Fair, and launching her own knit line — where you can buy a one-of-a-kind, hand-knit piece (by Ella herself) that can be worn “as a tiny skirt, a top, or a snood!” From $100 at Ella Emhoff Buy

For the Real Housewives Fan in Your Life Everything from tequila to three-wick candles and toaster ovens has been hawked by a real housewife. It’s only natural the progeny of these walking, talking, breathing marketing machines, are now selling their own tchotchkes and clout.

Brooks Marks’s Pride Collection ­Tracksuit From $68 From $68 Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor Shortly after Meredith Marks debuted on season one of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the cast descended on Park City Fashion Week to watch her son Brooks debut his eponymous clothing line. At the event, he walked down the runway in a tracksuit with BROOKS MARKS emblazoned down the arms and across the chest. Brooks would feature heavily in that season’s plot. After his mother’s castmate Jen Shah liked homophobic tweets about Brooks being gay, Meredith made a plea we’ve heard often from Housewives across franchises: “Leave the kids out of it.” Soon after, Brooks debuted the tracksuit’s “Pride Collection,” featuring his trademark brooks marks logo in rainbow colors. From $68 at Brooks Marks Buy

Jack and Henry Barlow’s Fresh Wolf Hair Wax $12 $12 Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor The 18- and 11-year-old sons of Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Lisa Barlow founded their own line of men’s grooming products with the tagline “Independent. Wild. Free.” Ever the businesswoman, Lisa has made a pointed effort to mention Fresh Wolf in every season thus far. $12 at Fresh Wolf Buy

Ally Shapiro’s Jill & Ally Tie-dye Face Mask $10 $10 Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor The daughter of Real Housewife of New York Jill Zarin, Shapiro spent much of her adolescence at her late father’s Zarin Fabrics, one of the largest and oldest fabric stores in New York City. At the start of the pandemic, Shapiro and Zarin began making and selling tie-dye cloth masks. The brand Jill & Ally has since expanded to offer tote bags, “manifestation” candles, face rollers, charcuterie boards, phone charms, and other miscellanea one might find on the “random” table at a TJ Maxx. $10 at Jill & Ally Buy

Gia Giudice’s G.G. “Waking Up in the Morning” Hoodie $50 $50 Photo: G.G. x Hazel Boutique Gia Giudice, daughter of Teresa and Joe of RHONJ, debuted her brand on the heels of a viral TikTok meme of a song Gia performed as a 10-year-old on season three about a feud between her mother and her uncle’s families. She sings, “Waking up in the morning / Thinking about so many things / I just wish things would get better.” Gia printed the lines on a sweatshirt, and now you can buy it. $50 at Hazel Boutique Buy