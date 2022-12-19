Which Nepo Baby Said It?

the year of the nepo baby

Lately, the internet can’t get enough of pointing out which celebs have relatives with blue links on Wikipedia. And the nepo babies have a lot to say about it. Some flat-out deny that having famous family members has influenced their success. Others acknowledge they got a head start, but say they also struggled more because of their inherent celebrity status. Can you match the defensive quote to the famous person who said it?

“I really do feel that once your foot is in the door — which you unfairly got in — then you have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good. Because people are ready to pull you down and say you don’t belong there.”
“It just doesn’t make any sense. If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained.’”
“My parents have been in the industry for over 40 years and I’ve been a beneficiary of that in many ways. But I should not be in a position to defend that I, in fact, directed my film. Just as Sofia Coppola directs films produced by her father, and Jason Reitman directs films produced by his father. But there is one major difference here — fathers.”
“I am just a young aspiring female filmmaker who admires the art of cinema. People can argue nepotism, but I know deep down that I worked hard to get where I am.”
“Show biz, as we all know, is pretty rough, and ultimately is a meritocracy … untalented people don’t really last if they get a break because of who they are or know or are related to.”
“Of course I had a platform, and I never took that for granted, I always knew that that was there. But that almost made my job a little bit harder, only because people probably didn’t want to hire me because I was on a reality TV show.”
“It’s completely normal for people to be in the family business. It’s literally where last names came from. You were a blacksmith if your family was, like, the Black family.”
“You know, I just auditioned like everybody else … maybe at the end I got an extra-tight hug and a wink from Quentin.”

