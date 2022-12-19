Fashion Loves a Familiar Face

Photo-Illustration: New York Magazine;

What are genes, really, but subcutaneous IP? It’s no wonder that, in our sequel-ridden era, nepo babies make up so many of today’s top models: There’s Kaia of the Crawfords. Kendall of the Kardashian-Jenners. Hailey of the Baldwins and the Biebers. And, of course, Lily-Rose, an (until recently) undinged Depp. For brands, these second-generation somebodies are money in the bank.

On the cover — Photo-Illustration: Joe Darrow for New York Magazine

Modeling as an industry lends itself to nepotism. While the practice of modeling is not as easy as it looks, a familiar face gets you a hell of a lot closer to your goal than if you were trying to, say, write Top 40 songs. So does having the financial support of a famous family in an industry notorious for paying pauper’s wages for all but the highest-profile jobs. And when every model is expected to be their own cross-platform social-media polymath, the nepo baby’s built-in network of high-profile posters — famous mom, famous dad, famous boyfriend, famous whoever else — is an easy value add.

Recently, Depp made the mistake of grousing to Elle about being called a nepo baby: “Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.” The side-eye from fellow models was swift. Anok Yai, who was born in Egypt to a family of South Sudanese refugees, was one of a few who shared their own career stories on social media. “I know you work hard and have your struggles just like the rest of us,” Yai wrote, addressing “the privileged” (but not calling out Depp by name). “But goddamn if you only knew the hell we go through just to be able to stand in the same room that you were born in.”

Children of Reality TV

Photo: Peter White, Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Mother: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Yolanda Hadid

Bella Hadid

Age: 26

IG followers: 56.6 million

TikTok followers: 6.7 million

Met Galas attended: 6

Known as: The top of the top. Every show, multiple campaigns per season, Vogue covers.

Gigi Hadid

Age: 27

IG followers: 76.4 million

TikTok followers: 943.5K

Met Galas attended: 7

Known as: Second only to her sister, with her own cashmere line. (But she seems to be losing interest in modeling.)

Photo: Estrop, Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Parents: Kris and Caitlyn Jenner

Age: 27

IG followers: 266 million

TikTok followers: 4.4 million

Met Galas attended: 8

Known as: Fashion’s favorite Kardashian half-sibling and one of the world’s most highly paid models.

Amelia Gray

Parents: RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin

Age: 21

IG followers: 1.3 million

TikTok followers: 83.9K

Met Galas attended: 0

Known as: The girl who walked for Balenciaga with a face full of fake piercings. A favorite of power stylist Katie Grand.

Children of Actors and Musicians

Photo: Ken Ishii/Getty Images for CHANEL; JP Yim/Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp

Parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Age: 23

IG followers: 6.9 million

Met Galas attended: 4

Known as: A Chanel ambassador like her mother before her. Moving toward acting but still makes time for international Vogue covers.

Hailey Bieber

Father: Stephen Baldwin

Age: 26

IG followers: 49.5 million

TikTok followers: 10.5 million

Met Galas attended: 7

Known as: Double nepo — she’s both a Baldwin daughter and Justin Bieber’s wife. Saint Laurent ads and multiple magazine covers.

Photo: Andreas Rentz, Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

Iris Law

Parents: Jude Law and Sadie Frost

Age: 22

IG followers: 686K

TikTok followers: 276.7K

Met Galas attended: 1

Known as: A former face of Burberry Beauty (she booked that at 16) who has since walked for Missoni and Cavalli.

Paris Brosnan

Father: Pierce Brosnan

Age: 21

IG followers: 201K

Met Galas attended: 0

Known as: An off-and-on model for Ralph Lauren and Balmain. Recently shot a Korean GQ cover with brother Dylan.

Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images;

Esther McGregor

Father: Ewan McGregor

Age: 21

IG followers: 48.7K

TikTok followers: a mere 1,562

Met Galas attended: 0

Known as: A Miu Miu favorite (the label is practically Nepo Baby HQ). This part-time tattoo artist has also booked Acne ads.

Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney

Parents: Björk and Matthew Barney

Age: 20

IG followers: 26.8K

Met Galas attended: 0

Known as: One of the year’s big nepo breakouts. Ads for Miu Miu, the cover of Brit mag The Gentlewoman, and an acting gig with her mother in The Northman.

Children (and Nephews) of Supermodels

Photo: Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho, Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Age: 21

IG followers: 8.8 million

Met Galas attended: 2

Known as: Supermodel 2.0. Graduated from Vogue covers with mom to Vogue covers solo.

Lila Grace Moss

Mother: Kate Moss

Age: 20

IG followers: 475K

Met Galas attended: 1

Known as: The look-alike daughter of one of modeling’s all-time greats. Already booking Fendi, Tommy, and Calvin Klein gigs.

Photo: Pietro D’aprano, Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

James Turlington

Aunt: Christy Turlington

Age: 28

IG followers: 31.1K

Met Galas attended: 0

Known as: The nephew who traded college baseball for Ralph Lauren shows.

Mingus Reedus

Parents: Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus

Age: 23

IG followers: 42.1K

Met Galas attended: 0

Known as: The kid whose dad did Prada campaigns — and whose mom has done everything. Baby booked Versace this season.

Photo: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for ABOUT YOU; Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Leni Klum

Mother: Heidi Klum

Age: 18

IG followers: 1.7 million

TikTok followers: 552K

Met Galas attended: 0

Known as: A Dior Beauty ambassador who’s now doing mother–daughter lingerie shoots for Intimissimi.

Aoki Lee Simmons

Parents: Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons

Age: 20

IG followers: 731K

TikTok followers: 221K

Met Galas attended: 0

Known as: The Harvard student who takes time away for the occasional Sergio Hudson or Pyer Moss runway show.

Photo: Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Anna Cleveland

Mother: Pat Cleveland

Age: 33

IG followers: 96.1K

Met Galas attended: 1

Known as: The daughter of a legendary Halstonette, and a runway fixture in her own right for over a decade.

Children of VIPs

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP; JP Yim/Getty Images

Eve Jobs

Parents: Steve and Laurene Powell Jobs

Age: 24

IG followers: 459K

Met Galas attended: 1

Known as: Having more name than face recognition. A favorite of Louis Vuitton.

Ella Emhoff

Parents: stepmom Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff

Age: 23

IG followers: 342K

Met Galas attended: 1

Known as: A textile-art student turned Second Stepdaughter turned runway regular for Proenza Schouler and Miu Miu.

Nepo Mommy

Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Maye Musk

Son: Elon Musk

Age: 74

IG followers: 627K

TikTok followers: 87.4K

Met Galas attended: 2

Known as: A longtime model — who didn’t become a CoverGirl or sign with IMG until the age of Tesla.