Netflix Is a Joke Fest Is Taking Another Trip to L.A.

Netflix’s live-comedy era continues. During the pre-show for Chris Rock’s live Netflix special Selective Outrage, Ronny Chieng announced that the streamer is bringing its comedy festival back next summer. Netflix Is a Joke Fest will officially return to Los Angeles from May 2 to May 14, 2024 in dozens of venues in the city. The festival debuted in April 2022 with a lineup of 336 comedians including Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Wanda Sykes, Snoop Dogg, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Seth Rogen, Hasan Minhaj, Bill Burr, Tim Robinson, Tig Notaro, Maya Rudolph, Ali Wong, Pete Davidson, Kevin Hart, Joel Kim Booster, and more. During the inaugural event, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias also became the first solo comedian to ever play Dodger Stadium, selling more than 50,000 tickets. We don’t have any word on the festival’s 2024 roster yet, but the teaser montage below seems to promise that Netflix has recruited some equally big names for round two.

Related