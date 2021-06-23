Jerry and his muse. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

What’s the deal with movies? Seems like Hollywood will adapt any bankable IP it can get its grubby mitts on these days, be it a book, a TV series, or a highly processed foodstuff. Or, in this case, a stand-up bit about a highly processed foodstuff. Jerry Seinfeld stars in, directs, and co-produces Unfrosted, a comedy film about the invention of the Pop-Tart. The script is based on a riff from a stand-up routine that isn’t exactly a joke, per se, but is more of a short ramble about how Pop-Tarts made him happy as a child. (The Corn Pop vibes are deafening.) The all-star cast is full of comedians people have really strong feelings about, some comedians people don’t think about much in general, and regular old actors. Joining Seinfeld are Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper, and Fred Armisen. Netflix will release the film on May 3.

“Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness,” Seinfeld told Deadline in 2021. “So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.” Regardless of the subject matter, which sounds as thin as the delectable breakfast pastries, we’re thrilled that we get to see Seinfeld star in a movie. Not since he voiced Barry B. Benson in Bee Movie have we had the pleasure. We hope the movie starts with voiceover saying, “According to all known laws of gastronomy, there is no way that a tart should be able to pop.”

This post has been updated.