Never Have I Ever Recap: Vertical Limits

You know how Des and Devi were psyched to have moms who are friends? It turns out that was limited to the initial courting stage — stolen glances, hand grazing, footsies, etc. Now that they’ve been dating for weeks, the arrangement is less thrilling and more frustrating; Devi says she’s getting “blue oves,” and, given women’s pain-tolerance levels, you know that’s bad. She doesn’t want to get laid, but she does want to get horizontal — especially when Devi thinks this could be her best relationship ever. (And yes, the bar is pretty low, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t clearing it big time!) So Eleanor and Fabiola help devise a plan: they’ll organize a co-ed games night at Devi’s house, invite Des’s friends, and then the lovebirds can sneak away upstairs for some alone time. (Nalini and the rest of the family will be lured out of the house with free Shen Yun tickets.)

Friday night comes around, and Devi’s room has been dimly lit with candles like a “low-key brothel.” Des shows up with his pals, including an especially hot, brainy, and mid-riff baring one named Addison, whom Fabiola gets instantly tongue-tied over. But when Des’s friend Parker realizes this is an actual game night, with no booze in sight, he wants them all to book it. Luckily, a newly-single Paxton comes to everyone’s rescue with an emergency liquor haul — which means Des can stay, but he’s also miffed that his girlfriend’s ex is in the mix.

Let’s check in with Devi’s other ex, shall we? Ben’s been taking an art class, but unlike Trent and Margot — a talented painter in a Twisted Sister tee — he isn’t excelling. His D-minus drawing of a pear means he needs to be tutored by Margot if he wants to redo the assignment. Ben shows up for tutoring, lacking enthusiasm. And therein lies the problem, according to Margot: he doesn’t suck at art; his art sucks because he doesn’t care. She tells him to try and find some personal, emotional connection to the pear he’s trying to capture. It takes a second, but he soon starts throwing out descriptions: it looks sad, bruised, lonely, and exposed — as if everybody’s staring at and judging him. Um, am I feeling bad for a pear, the most delicious of pome fruits?! Art is powerful.

When Devi finally tries to lead Des to her fire-hazardous room, they overhear Parker in the garage, arguing with his dad on the phone. He’s absentmindedly hitting a box with a tennis racket he found — a racket that just happened to have belonged to John McEnroe and, subsequently, Mohan. Devi snatches the sentimental item and runs to her room in tears, where Paxton checks in on her … and notices her mood lighting. “How come you never did this for me?” he asks jokingly. He says he thinks the candles are cool and Devi, in better spirits, agrees to come back downstairs. Paxton innocently tries to help wipe her face, but Des and Parker catch the gesture when the latter comes to apologize. Unsure of what he saw but sure he didn’t like it, Des says they’re going to head out.

The Hartman Hills boys scoop up Addison and go, but not before Aneesa clocks how Fabiola clearly has the hots for them. And so Aneesa takes matters into her own hands and lips: she tells Fabiola to lay the best kiss she’s got on her. Task completed, Aneesa doesn’t mince words: “Fab, do you think we’re just friends?” They both call each other the best person they know, agree to stay friends, and Aneesa resolves to move on from bookworms to nice, hot jocks. (I am very disappointed over this turn of events and do not want to talk about it.)

At school on Monday, Ben resubmits his assignment and uncharacteristically forgets to ask what grade he got (an A+!). Margot affirms his theory that art can be therapeutic. “Especially if you’re kind of a repressed douche,” she says. But Ben counters by saying he’s no longer repressed (jury’s out on the douchiness); “I’m, like, artsy and emotional now.” It’s a cute, lighthearted exchange, and we know how Ben has a thing for women who roast him, so I can only imagine that we’ll see more between these two.

Next, we see Devi at therapy, where she’s uncharacteristically quiet. Then she finally brings up Mohan’s tennis racket. “I didn’t remember it existed until a kid was messing around with it yesterday.” It feels wrong for her to get so caught up in being happy over Des that she forgot to be the sad girl whose dad died. Dr. Ryan points out that it’s great that she’s been happier and experiencing fewer waves of grief; she’s healing. “And that doesn’t mean you love your dad any less.”

One of the elements setting Never Have I Ever apart within the otherwise often-formulaic genres of teen drama and teen comedy is obviously its continual exploration of grief. In the first two seasons, the devastation over losing Mohan was palpable. (In season one, for example, Devi resisted the finality of spreading his ashes; in the second installment, she raged at the idea of Nalini moving on romantically). So far, this season suggests Devi is less obviously mired in mourning and trauma, which is a good thing; it feels realistic yet hopeful, especially for any viewers in the throes of experiencing loss. At the same time, as evidenced by Devi’s guilt, we’re seeing how these associated feelings can evolve or shapeshift. NHIE suggests there’s no endpoint to grief; you don’t so much move on from it as forward with it.

As the episode ends, Devi goes to Des’s house to discuss things. She assures him that she and Paxton are just friends. Des admits he was feeling insecure: “Your ex is obviously this handsome dude, and you’re this super cool, beautiful girl.” Devi snorts with laughter at being described like this. Though she’s been enjoying the obscurity provided by dating someone at another school, she decides to admit that she’s “very unpopular” at Sherman Oaks. But Des is steadfast: “I stand by my initial analysis. You’re amazing. And you’re hot.” She returns the compliment; they start making out, and, yes, they get horizontal! Devi nods her consent, so Des unbuttons and opens up Devi’s shirt … just as Rhyah opens the door to his room. The teens look up, startled. Vertical it is.

Extra Credit

• Nirmala saying she’s a Regina — and seeming proud of it — feels extremely on brand. (For her and Regina!)

• “I have a t-shirt that says Paris.”

• Fun fact: Parker is played by Deacon Reese Phillippe — son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe — making his acting debut!

• I know the Black Lady Therapist is a validly critiqued trope, so I’ll just say that Niecy Nash, as an actor, elevates everything she’s in. And FWIW, I do think the show deserves props for depicting teen therapy in a warm and positive light.

• “I should’ve been more respectful of your old trash.”