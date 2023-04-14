Never Have I Ever Is Getting Ready to Graduate

It’s senior season, which means it’s almost time for the teens of Netflix’s coming-of-age show Never Have I Ever to get their diplomas and bounce. In the first teaser for the fourth and final season of the show, our chaotic protagonist Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is back for a new school year at Sherman Oaks High … along with a new, shirtless stranger played by Love, Victor star Michael Cimino. Have fans on Team Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Team Ben (Jaren Lewison) not already been through enough? We can only imagine the stress that co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher have prepared for prom. Based on the teaser, returning cast members are expected to include Ramona Young (Eleanor), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola), Megan Suri (Aneesa), Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mr. K), and Niecy Nash (Dr. Ryan). Previous reports also suggest that we’ll see a non-deepfake Jeff Garlin make an appearance. School will be back in session this summer when Never Have I Ever season four drops on June 8. If you don’t feel like doing the homework of rewatching the previous seasons, let John McEnroe get you up to speed below.

