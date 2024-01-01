32 Movies We Can’t Wait to See in 2024

Photo: Vulture; Photos: Working Title/Focus Features, Jasin Boland/Warner Bros., MGM, Warner Bros.

In all fairness to the movie studios whose 2024 slates are a mystifying assembly of undated, untitled mystery projects, it’s increasingly difficult to guess what’s going to happen next week, let alone next November. It’s profound humility in the face of an uncertain world, surely, that explains the presence of “Untitled Alien Event Movie” and “Untitled Venom Sequel” on the calendar. Are these teases or threats? You decide. Anyway, this is to explain why the preview below may look sparse in terms of hard-and-fast release dates. There are still plenty of locked-in 2024 films to look forward to — Bong Joon Ho’s first since his Best Picture winner Parasite, the second half of Denis Villeneuve’s desert space epic, Dune, and Luca Guadagnino’s saucy tennis drama, Challengers, for a start. Elsewhere, we’ve got Joel Coen’s solo directorial debut, George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, and at least one Vulture senior writer’s “most anticipated work of art since the Obama years” (her words), a.k.a. Wicked: Part One.

But take this as a hint not to glaze over the undated section toward the bottom, where festival favorites like Richard Linklater’s Hit Man (already a Vulture favorite), Annie Baker’s A24 coming-of-age dramedy, Janet Planet, and Radu Jude’s hilarious Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World are lurking, waiting to seize on already-building buzz. There’ll be many more to get excited about in the weeks and months ahead as festivals uncover new gems, distributors snap up and roll out fresh acquisitions, and still-unannounced films pounce on the calendar. So consider this just an appetizer for the year of cinematic feasting to come.

January

Mean Girls

In theaters, January 12

The trailer for this screen adaptation of the Broadway musical, based on the film that inspired a generation to turn October 3 into a national holiday, announces this won’t be “your mother’s Mean Girls.” This is a fair thing to say, since obviously anyone who saw the original as a teen in 2004 is definitely a parent now. Just kidding, all this means is that this version stars Reneé Rapp and features a lot more musical numbers. — Jen Chaney

The Beekeeper

In theaters, January 12

After becoming somewhat more family friendly in recent years with big franchise pictures, Jason Statham seems to be getting back to his R-rated killin’ ways. In The Beekeeper, he plays a former operative who used to belong to a secret international organization called the Beekeepers. But one assumes that actual bees will also be involved at some point and that Statham will use those bees to kill someone, maybe by opening a door and unleashing the bees on them or covering up a bee-filled pit with some grass and sticks and then making that person chase him and step on the grass and sticks, which will break, sending them tumbling into the pit, or maybe he’ll fill an elevator with bees and then hit the LOBBY button and then when the elevator arrives at the Lobby floor where the bad guys are waiting the doors will open and the bees will attack, or maybe he’ll drive a boat onto a giant beehive and the bees will envelop Statham and the bad guy but they’ll only kill the other guy because Jason Statham is a friend to all bees. (He is the Beekeeper after all.) —Bilge Ebiri

Pictures of Ghosts

In theaters, January 26

Kleber Mendonça Filho’s sci-fi-tinged sertão western Bacurau was the best film of 2020. His new feature sounds significantly more ruminative — a memoir of a documentary looking at his hometown of Recife, where some of his previous films have taken place. Specifically, the director eulogizes the now-decrepit movie palaces where he developed his love of cinema, layering home-video footage with clips from his own work, as though the act of capturing images onscreen could actually turn back time. —Alison Willmore

More anticipated January films:

Bitconned (streaming on Netflix January 1); Society of the Snow (streaming on Netflix January 4); Mayhem! (in theaters January 5); Good Grief (streaming on Netflix January 5); Night Swim (in theaters January 5); He Went That Way (in theaters January 5); Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia (in theaters January 5); Self Reliance (streaming on Hulu January 12); Inshallah a Boy (in theaters January 12); The Book of Clarence (in theaters January 12); Role Play (in theaters January 12); Lift (streaming on Netflix January 12); The Settlers (in theaters January 12); I.S.S. (in theaters January 19); Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell (in theaters January 19); Origin (in theaters January 19); The Breaking Ice (in theaters January 19); American Star (in theaters January 26); Miller’s Girl (in theaters January 26); The Underdoggs (in theaters January 26); Totem (in theaters January 26); Housekeeping for Beginners (in theaters January 26); Sometimes I Think About Dying (in theaters January 26).

February

Drive-Away Dolls

In theaters, February 23

Sure, we’re all yearning for the Coen brothers to reunite. But Joel went solo to make The Tragedy of Macbeth, and now it’s Ethan’s turn, with a new film that sounds like the tonal opposite of his sibling’s spare Shakespeare adaptation. Drive-Away Dolls pairs Margaret Qualley with Geraldine Viswanathan as stuck-in-a-rut friends whose road trip to Tallahassee gets them, through no fault of their own, mixed up with some criminals. The trailer makes the film look like a quirky lark of a thing, and who doesn’t like that? —A.W.

More anticipated February films:

Argylle (in theaters February 2); How to Have Sex (in theaters February 2); Orion and the Dark (streaming on Netflix February 2); The Promised Land (in theaters February 2); It Ends With Us (in theaters February 9); Upgraded (streaming on Prime Video February 9); The Taste of Things (in theaters February 9); Out of Darkness (in theaters February 9); Lisa Frankenstein (in theaters February 9); Madame Web (in theaters February 14); Bob Marley: One Love (in theaters February 14); Bleeding Love (in theaters February 16); This Is Me Now … The Film (streaming on Prime Video February 16); Ordinary Angels (in theaters February 23); They Shot the Piano Player (in theaters February 23); About Dry Grasses (in theaters February 23).

March

Dune: Part Two

In theaters, March 1

The preponderance of “Part One” movies over the past several years — be they Spider-Verse cartoons or Tom Cruise stuntaculars — has no doubt become frustrating for a lot of viewers. But now, at last, hopefully, we’re getting to the good stuff: all the “Part Twos.” Many of us were underwhelmed by Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 hit, Dune, because, well, it was half a movie. After all those scenes of spaceships docking and doors opening, the film ended just as it was starting to get interesting. Now, however, the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), action hero, will presumably begin. And we’ll finally get to see more of Zendaya, after her appearance in the first picture basically amounted to a glorified cameo. Villeneuve has a great eye and a fine sense of scale, so we know he’ll bring the spectacle. Whether he can deliver on the emotion and the excitement remains to be seen. —B.E.

Mickey 17

In theaters, March 29

Four years after winning Best Picture and cracking the Oscars wide open with Parasite, Bong Joon Ho is back with a science-fiction movie based on an Edward Ashton novel about a man, sent to colonize an icy planet who’s cloned with his memories intact whenever he dies. Robert Pattinson plays the immortal-in-the-grimmest-way explorer, while Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo are among the other cast members. —A.W.

More anticipated March films:

Spaceman (streaming on Netflix March 1); Ricky Stanicky (on Prime Video March 7); Kung Fu Panda 4 (in theaters March 8); Damsel (streaming on Netflix March 8); Cabrini (in theaters March 8); Love Lies Bleeding (in theaters March 8); Imaginary (in theaters March 8); Frida (on Prime Video March 14); Irish Wish (streaming on Netflix March 15); Roadhouse (on Prime Video March 21); Arthur the King (in theaters March 22); Riddle of Fire (in theaters March 22); American Society of Magical Negroes (in theaters March 22); Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (in theaters March 29)

April

Challengers

In theaters, April 26

Challengers would have been released last September but was shuffled off its original date due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. It’s the latest film from stylish director Luca Guadagnino and brings together Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist for what is primed to be a scintillating romantic drama set against the backdrop of professional and personal rivalries at a Grand Slam tennis tournament. Challengers also features cinematography from Call Me by Your Name and Memoria DP Sayombhu Mukdeeprom. It looks lush, fun, and saucy. But the question that I’m eager to answer while watching this film is: Can Zendaya play a grown-ass woman who feels like a grown-ass woman? When she first tried to transition into more adult roles with the 2021 film Malcolm and Marie, the effort came off as forced. It was all costume, no soul. Challengers gives Zendaya an opportunity to push herself as an actor and star. I’m eager and hopeful to see her successfully rise to such an occasion. —Angelica Jade Bastién

More anticipated April films:

Música (on Prime Video April 4); Dreamer (in theaters April 5); The Beast (in theaters April 5); The First Omen (in theaters April 5); Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (in theaters April 5); The People’s Joker (in theaters April 5); Rebel Moon: Part Two — The Scargiver (streaming on Netflix April 19); untitled monster thriller by Radio Silence (in theaters April 19); The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed (in theaters April 26); Unsung Hero (in theaters April 26).

May

The Fall Guy

In theaters, May 3

Director David Leitch (Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde) began his career as a stuntman and seems like the perfect person to helm this big-screen riff on the classic Lee Majors TV show about a stuntman who solves crimes. This one appears to be as much a comedy as an action movie, and we’re optimistic that it will further cement Ryan Gosling’s status as one of our finest comic actors. The gonzo action sequences glimpsed in the trailer are also promising, as is the fact that the movie recently moved its release date from early March to May, a far more competitive month. —B.E.

If

In theaters, May 17

John Krasinski wrote and directed this part animated, part live-action feature about a girl who suddenly develops the ability to see the imaginary friends other children have abandoned. It’s a fun premise, one realized by a stacked cast of talented actors, including Ryan Reynolds (also a producer), Fiona Shaw, Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt. —J.C.

Furiosa

In theaters, May 24

George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the most stunning, unsettling films in recent memory, a work of true originality and visual genius. He’s returning to the story of its fascinating central figure with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel that explains how Charlize Theron’s character came to be so powerfully pissed off. Set 45 years after the apocalypse, the film follows Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, as she’s kidnapped by Chris Hemwsworth and brought into Immortan Joe’s Citadel, where she will, of course, “survive many trials” to ultimately become the one-armed bald bitch we know and so deeply love. —Rachel Handler

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

In theaters, May 24

Matt Reeves’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes are genuine classics, epics that pointedly interrogate tribalism and the way human society expects the rest of the world to bend to it in submission. (The fact that Andy Serkis was never nominated for his motion-capture work remains an injustice.) Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes seemingly picks up where War left off and is set generations after Serkis’s leader, Caesar, established a new oasis; ape civilizations are now everywhere, while people have become feral survivors living on the margins. Maze Runner director Wes Ball’s new entry revolves around Owen Teague as young chimpanzee Noa and Kevin Durand as violent chimp ruler Proximus Caesar; fingers crossed for a Serkis cameo. —Roxana Hadadi

More anticipated May films:

The Idea of You (on Prime Video May 2); Evil Does Not Exist (in theaters May 5); Horrorscope (in theaters May 10); Back to Black (in theaters May 10); My Ex-Friend’s Wedding (in theaters May 10); The Garfield Movie (in theaters May 24).

June

Ballerina

In theaters, June 7

Reportedly plotted in between the murder mayhem of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, this Len Wiseman–directed spinoff features Ana de Armas taking over a tangential role originated by Unity Phelan in Parabellum: Rooney, a prima ballerina turned lethal killer for hire. Such Wick franchise stalwarts as Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Anjelica Huston turn up for verisimilitude, as does the erstwhile Baba Yaga himself, Keanu Reeves. But as with any Wick-branded origin story, revenge must be the order of the day. And here, Rooney escalates the body count beyond any reasonable expectation in pursuit of her family’s murderers. —Chris Lee

Inside Out 2

In theaters, June 14

Inside Out was a perfect gem of a Pixar movie, so of course they are making another one. The sequel reacquaints us with Riley as she enters adolescence, which means some new emotions are taking up residence inside her head, including the dreaded Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke. — J.C.

The Bikeriders

In theaters, June 21

Loosely inspired by Danny Lyons’s seminal 1968 photojournalism book of the same name, this Telluride Film Festival–sanctified period drama from writer-director Jeff Nichols follows the rise and demise of the Vandals MC, a Chicago-based outlaw motorcycle gang. Tom Hardy — modulating the throaty midwestern growl he deployed in the Venom movies and 2020’s Capone — portrays Johnny, the club’s brooding, switchblade-wielding founder-leader. An uncharacteristically butch Austin Butler plays Benny, its freewheeling, quick-to-brawl embodiment of the American open road. And Jodie Comer is his long-suffering wife and the movie’s narrator: a surrogate for the audience amid The Bikeriders’ stylized demimonde of blacktop warfare, leather-jacket-clad Bushido, and barroom brawls. —C.L.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1

In theaters, June 28

Over the past few years, as he slowly clawed his way back to superstardom via shows like Yellowstone, a lot of us were waiting for Kevin Costner to return to the director’s chair as well. Yes, Dances With Wolves’ Best Picture win over GoodFellas is the stuff of legend, but it remains a phenomenally well-directed movie. And while the troubled production of The Postman nearly ended his career, Costner returned behind the camera some years later with the somber, masterful Open Range. The truth is that the world is a better place when Kevin Costner is making westerns, and the idea of him mounting a massive cowboy epic (in four parts, no less) after all these years is too delicious to resist. —B.E.

More anticipated June films:

The Watchers (in theaters June 7); Bad Boys 4 (in theaters June 14); The Blue Angels (on Prime Video June 27); A Quiet Place: Day One (in theaters June 28).

July

Despicable Me 4

In theaters, July 3

The sixth installment in the Despicable Me franchise — which also includes the two Minions movies, for those keeping score — will bring back Gru and his three adorable daughters, Margo, Edith, and Agnes. I’m pretty sure it also will feature tons of Minions saying “Bi do” and “Kanpai!” and shit like that. — J.C.

Twisters

In theaters, July 19

A studio-described “new chapter” to the 1996 disaster-blockbuster Twister, Universal’s main-event summer-tentpole flick finds internet boyfriend Glen Powell and Normal People breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones playing a pair of storm chasers who “risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather-alert system,” according to Twisters’ logline. The requisite ecological mayhem and tornado-based cataclysms are coming for sure, but also, perhaps — thanks to director Lee Isaac Chung, making his megabudget movie debut after breaking into mainstream Hollywood with his semi-autobiographical, Oscar-nominated Minari — you can expect the kind of lyrical depiction of Americana seldom seen onscreen during the box office’s hottest months. —C.L.

Untitled Deadpool

In theaters, July 26

Ryan Reynolds returns for his Merc With a Mouth’s maiden integration into the MCU. Expect an R-rated action-comedy two-hander co-starring another Marvel-branded all-star who has also remained outside the Disney superhero fold until this film: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. (Never mind that the Oscar-winning Australian “retired” the character by killing him off in the 2017 X-Men spinoff Logan.) The Deadpool threequel’s director, Shawn Levy, places this reported movie on a continuum of squabbling frenemy travelogues, a “descendant of Midnight Run and 48 Hrs. and Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” And if gossip blogs are to be believed, even money has Taylor Swift making a cameo. —C.L.

Another anticipated July film:

Touch (in theaters July 12).

August

Kraven the Hunter

In theaters, August 30

After starring in Kick-Ass, serving time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and hanging out with Godzilla, Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps into leading-man status again as the titular Kraven the Hunter, a conservationist unafraid to get violent with those who harm the natural world. After a nearly yearlong release-date delay, the Sony film now arrives in the empty space of late August. It could benefit from being one of few new theater options — or it might be forgotten in the dog-days-of-summer rush. Anything is possible for a would-be blockbuster with an unlikely director (J.C. Chandor, of the more politically focused films Margin Call, A Most Violent Year, and Triple Frontier), an appropriate-but-limiting R rating, and an unexpectedly interesting cast, including Alessandro Nivola and Fred Hechinger. The disparate accents in the trailer, though … —R.H.

More anticipated August films:

Harold and the Purple Crayon (in theaters August 2); Trap (in theaters August 2); Borderlands (in theaters August 9); Flint Strong (in theaters August 9); Speak No Evil (in theaters August 9); Untitled Alien Event Movie (in theaters August 16); Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2 (in theaters August 16).

September

Beetlejuice 2

In theaters, September 6

The possibility of a Beetlejuice sequel has been discussed for so long that I frankly won’t believe it’s real until I’m actually watching it in a theater. But by all accounts, this is happening — production wrapped in November — with Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O’Hara all reprising their roles from the 1988 original. —J.C.

More anticipated September films:

Transformers One (in theaters September 13); The Wild Robot (in theaters September 20)

October

Joker: Folie á Deux

In theaters, October 4

Much in the way that Taylor Swift is rerecording all her old albums, Todd Phillips is gradually remaking every Martin Scorsese movie, but with Joker. Five years after their Oscar-winning mashup of Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix reunite for this musical sequel, which seems to be their spin on New York, New York. And who better to take the Liza part than her modern heir: Lady Gaga, seemingly playing Harley Quinn. There’s much to be curious about here, though, personally, I’m even more excited to see how they’ll put the Joker into Kundun. —Nate Jones

More anticipated October films:

Untitled Smile Sequel (in theaters October 18); Terrifier 3 (in theaters October 25); The Wolfman (in theaters October 25).

November

Gladiator 2

In theaters, November 22

Could this be any good? Sequels to old but popular properties have been a thing for decades, but they really hit hyperdrive after the success of Top Gun: Maverick a couple of years ago. Ridley Scott’s original Gladiator turned Russell Crowe into a star, made buckets of money, and won the Best Picture Oscar; this one will be deemed a massive success if it manages to come close to doing even one of those things. Of course, the original Gladiator also killed off its main character at the end, so now Paul Mescal stars. It remains to be seen whether this film will do for his career what it did for Crowe’s. But director Ridley Scott, coming off the spectacle of Napoleon, surely has some idea what he’s doing here. —B.E.

Wicked: Part One

In theaters, November 27

If it feels like we’ve been talking about the Wicked movie for a decade, it’s because we actually have. Universal was talking about the film all the way back in 2012; after an inexplicably lengthy development process that included multiple director changeovers and an understandably rigorous casting process, filming finally began in December 2022. The actors’ strike forced the production to pause over the summer, but allegedly, we will see Cynthia Erivo in the role of Elphaba and Ariana Grande in the role of Galinda this November (then wait an entire additional year to see the second movie). If it’s not clear at this point, this has been my most-anticipated work of art since the Obama years and I am losing my mind. —R.H.

More anticipated November films:

Untitled Venom sequel (in theaters November 8); Amateur (in theaters November 8); Alto Knights (in theaters November 15).

December

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

In theaters, December 13

Fresh off a 2023 deal with Warner Brothers to make more Lord of the Rings content and more than 20 years after Jackson’s LOTR earned $3 billion, New Line Cinema returns to Middle-earth for the animated The War of the Rohirrim. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama (whose extensive animation work includes various Ghost in the Shell series, Star Wars: Visions, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus), the prequel takes place nearly 200 years before the events of The Two Towers. Brian Cox voices Helm Hammerhand, the king of Rohan, whose name was given to mountain fortress Helm’s Deep; also in the voice cast is Miranda Otto, who played Rohan noblewoman and sword maiden Éowyn in The Two Towers and The Return of the King. Get ready to hear the horn of Helm Hammerhand sound in the deep! — R.H.

Untitled Jordan Peele Film

In theaters, December 25

We don’t know anything about Jordan Peele’s fourth film yet — not even its title — but he hasn’t let us down yet. —A.W.

Nosferatu

In theaters, December 25

With the help of sturdy VOD sales, Robert Eggers managed to not just avoid being sent to movie jail for the box-office shortcomings of The Northman but to get Focus Features to back his new feature, a remake of the 1922 German Expressionist classic. Hollywood’s reigning murder twink Bill Skarsgård plays the vampiric Count Orlok, while Lily-Rose Depp plays the object of his obsession. Horror and rich historic detail are Eggers’s strong suits, so the only downside to this film is having to wait until the end of the year to get it. —A.W.

More anticipated December films:

Karate Kid (in theaters December 13); Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (in theaters December 20); Mufasa: The Lion King (in theaters December 20)

Even more anticipated films that could (or should or might) come out in 2024:

Hit Man

Everyone who saw Hit Man during its festival run walked out with two takeaways: (1) Glen Powell is a movie star, and (2) the film, whenever it came out, demanded to be seen in the most crowded theater possible. That second one might not be in the cards anymore, as Hit Man was picked up by Netflix in the rare occasion of a distribution deal spurring a minor critical backlash. But the first still holds! The Top Gun: Maverick star gets his best role yet as a milquetoast college professor who moonlights as a fake hitman in sting operations, only to fall for a woman (Adria Arjona) who wants his alter ego to kill her abusive husband. Director Richard Linklater supplies the kind of funny, sexy, and overwhelmingly competent mainstream filmmaking that’s all too rare nowadays; the film proves there are few special effects that can match the power of two extremely charismatic people flirting. At the end of one bravura scene, my TIFF audience broke out in spontaneous applause. Hopefully America’s living rooms will see a similar response. —N.J.

Janet Planet

Pulitzer winner Annie Baker excels at turning the ordinary — working at a movie theater, taking an acting class — into something extraordinary. Now, she’s entering the film world in typically unassuming fashion. Written and directed by Baker, Janet Planet follows a young girl, Lacy (Zoe Ziegler), in western Massachusetts over her summer vacation in 1991, and her mother, Janet (Julianne Nicholson), an acupuncturist everybody is drawn to. The film is structured like a triptych, with each section following one adult who comes into Lacy and Janet’s life, promising lots of opportunity to show off Baker’s penchant for exquisitely rendered mundanity. (In theaters Spring 2024.) —Jason Frank

His Three Daughters

Azazel Jacobs’s film premiered at TIFF in September before being bought by Netflix: an unexpected place for this performance-driven chamber piece, which demands to be seen at the Angelika with the subway drowning out half the dialogue. Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne play sisters who’ve holed up in their dying father’s Lower East Side apartment, waiting for the moment that keeps never arriving. It’s exactly the movie it appears to be — as the siblings try to figure out what they mean to each other without the man that links them, old family rifts are reopened, then eventually healed — but it’s also the best possible version, with a transcendent finale that underscores the gap between the lives we share with others, and the lives we keep to ourselves. At the heart are three wonderful actors whose performances are all so different, yet so well pitched, that you’ll be arguing with your friends for days over who was the best. (Release date TBD.) —N.J.

La Chimera

I’ve heard great things about Io Capitano, Italy’s Oscar selection, but man, I would have loved for Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera to be the pick. Like Wes Anderson, Rohrwacher excels at creating her own unique worlds — in this case a magical-realist version of 1980s Tuscany, where a lovable band of robbers breaks into Etruscan tombs in search of treasure. They’re led by a lovelorn Englishman (Josh O’Connor), who lives in a ramshackle cabin and romances a kooky gal whose name might as well be Miranda Luglio. If that sounds quirky enough to make your teeth hurt, Rohrwacher invests the proceedings with a sense of historical weight — the past is always with us, even if it’s 2,000 years old. In uncovering the matriarchal and egalitarian Etruscans, she’s doing her own excavation, highlighting an alternative cultural lineage for Italian society. Not all roads lead to Rome. (Release date TBD.) —N.J.

Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World

Radu Jude’s caustic, hilarious new film is a (very) early contender for the year’s best — a black comedy about labor, globalism, Romania, and whether getting in fist fights with one’s critics constitutes the history of cinema. Ilinca Manolache plays a harried PA named Angela who’s been putting in such long hours on a work safety video for a corporate client that she herself is, ironically, in danger of falling asleep at the wheel. Jude interlaces her encounters with coworkers, lovers, and possible subjects with excerpts from a 1981 film about a woman taxi driver in Bucharest, a connection that turns out to be deeper than the two characters’ shared time on the road. (Release date TBD.) —A.W.

Green Border

Agnieszka Holland’s Green Border premiered this fall at Venice to critical acclaim and instant backlash from right-wing politicians in her home country of Poland, both of which should serve as proof of its urgency and quality. The black-and-white film feels like a documentary and follows the current-day refugee crisis at the Poland-Belarus border, a nexus of terrible fascistic violence, human tragedy, and political manipulation. There’s a Syrian couple (Dalia Naous and Jalal Altawil) who, alongside their children and father and an Afghan refugee (Behi Djanati Atai), are violently tossed back and forth over a barbed wire fence and beaten by border guards as they attempt to flee ISIS. There’s Jan (Tomasz Włosok), a Polish border guard who’s “just following orders,” committing the aforementioned acts of unspeakable violence. There’s Julia (Maja Ostaszewska), a local therapist who finds herself compelled to join an activist group run by two sisters (Monika Frajczyk and Jasmina Polak). As the world continues its slide into fascism, this movie demands to be seen; Holland tells these stories with an unflinching frankness and an inherent understanding that she’s flashing a warning signal. (Release date TBD.) —R.H.

More anticipated 2024 films:

A Different Man (A24); A Family Affair (Netflix); Anora (Neon); Atlas (Netflix); Babes (Neon); Back in Action (Netflix); Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix); Black, White and Blue (Prime Video); The Actor (Neon); The Breaking Ice (Strand); The Bricklayer (Vertical); Blitz (Apple TV+); Carry-On (Netflix); Civil War (A24); The Concierge (Crunchyroll); Cora Bora (Brainstorm Media); Conclave (Focus Features); Cuckoo (Neon); Divorce in the Black (Prime Video); The End (Neon); Ezra (Bleeker Street); The Fabulous Four (Bleeker Street); First Shift (Quiver); Hedda (Prime Video); Holland, Michigan (Prime Video); House of Spoils (Prime Video); I Saw the TV Glow (A24); In Your Dreams (Netflix); Infested (Shudder); The Jealousy Man (Prime Video); The Kitchen (Netflix); Knox Goes Away (Saban); Lonely Planet (Netflix); Longlegs (Neon); Look Into My Eyes (A24); Lover Stalker Killer (Netflix); Mea Culpa (Netflix); Meet Me Next Christmas (Netflix); The Monk and the Gun (Roadside Attractions); My Spy: The Eternal City (Prime Video); Perfect Days (Neon); The Piano Lesson (Netflix); Mother’s Instinct (Neon); Players (Netflix); Power (Netflix); Problemista (A24); Rez Ball (Netflix); Robot Dreams (Neon); Sasquatch Sunset (Bleecker); Saving Bikini Bottom (Netflix); Shirley (Netflix); Six Triple Eight (Netflix); Space Cadet (Prime Video); Spaceman (Netflix); Stopmotion (IFC Films); That Christmas (Netflix); Thelma the Unicorn (Netflix); Tuesday (A24); Uglies (Netflix); Ultraman: Rising (Netflix); The Union (Netflix); Unfrosted: The Pop Tart Story (Netflix); Widow Clicquot (Vertical); Woman of the Hour (Netflix)