This Month’s Highlight
Dazed and Confused
Richard Linklater’s high school comedy attempts to envelop you in a total 70’s haze - bud, bell bottoms, and all - without trying to bog you down with the machinations of a typical coming of age movie. Sure, there’s a sprinkle of high school politics; Ben Affleck’s senior bully Fred O’Bannion terrorizing soon-to-be freshmen like Mitch Kramer (Willy Wiggins) and Randall Pink” Floyd (Jason London), the star football player, has to choose between drugs or a football pledge to stay clean, but honestly, it’s all fairly low stakes because if anything, Dazed and Confused is content with just vibing.
Full List of What’s New on Amazon Prime — February 2021
Available February 1
MOVIES
Antz
Australia
Be My Valentine (Hallmark Movies Now)
Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (Showtime)
Coming to America
Courageous
Dazed And Confused
Down To Earth
Hitsville: The Making of Motown (Showtime)
How She Move
Imagine That
Just Wright
Kiki (IFC Films Unlimited)
Love by Accident (UP Faith & Family)
Moulin Rouge
Notes on a Scandal
Shanghai Noon
SMOOCH (Hallmark Movies Now)
Spy Next Door
The Haunting in Connecticut
The Ides of March
The Last Appeal
The Prestige
There’s Something About Mary
The Village
Whitney: Can I Be Me (Showtime)
TV
19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Billions: Seasons 1-3
Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)
Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)
Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)
For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)
I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
One On One: Seasons 1-5
Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Game: Seasons 1-3
The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)
What’s New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)
WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)
Available February 5
Bliss (Amazon Original Movie)
Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3
Available February 12
Map Of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Original Movie)
Clifford (Amazon Original Series)
Available February 16
Catfish
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi
Available February 18
Sonic The Hedgehog
Available February 19
The Boarding School: Las Cumbres: Season 1 (Amazon Exclusive)
Available February 26
The Informer
Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers: Limited Series (IMDb TV Original)
Available January 19
Grantchester: Season 5
Available January 22
Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Jessy and Nessy - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Available January 29
Chick Fight
Mortal
