New on Amazon Prime: February 2021

By
Alright, alright, alright, Dazed and Confused is coming to Amazon Prime Video. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

This Month’s Highlight

Dazed and Confused

Richard Linklater’s high school comedy attempts to envelop you in a total 70’s haze - bud, bell bottoms, and all - without trying to bog you down with the machinations of a typical coming of age movie. Sure, there’s a sprinkle of high school politics; Ben Affleck’s senior bully Fred O’Bannion terrorizing soon-to-be freshmen like Mitch Kramer (Willy Wiggins) and Randall Pink” Floyd (Jason London), the star football player, has to choose between drugs or a football pledge to stay clean, but honestly, it’s all fairly low stakes because if anything, Dazed and Confused is content with just vibing.

Full List of What’s New on Amazon Prime — February 2021

Available February 1

MOVIES

Antz
Australia
Be My Valentine (Hallmark Movies Now)
Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (Showtime)
Coming to America
Courageous
Dazed And Confused
Down To Earth
Hitsville: The Making of Motown (Showtime)
How She Move
Imagine That
Just Wright
Kiki (IFC Films Unlimited)
Love by Accident (UP Faith & Family)
Moulin Rouge
Notes on a Scandal
Shanghai Noon
SMOOCH (Hallmark Movies Now)
Spy Next Door
The Haunting in Connecticut
The Ides of March
The Last Appeal
The Prestige
There’s Something About Mary
The Village
Whitney: Can I Be Me (Showtime)

TV

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Billions: Seasons 1-3
Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)
Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)
Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)
For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)
I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
One On One: Seasons 1-5
Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Game: Seasons 1-3
The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)
What’s New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)
WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)

Available February 5

Bliss (Amazon Original Movie)
Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

Available February 12

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Original Movie)
Clifford (Amazon Original Series)

Available February 16

Catfish
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi

Available February 18

Sonic The Hedgehog

Available February 19

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres: Season 1 (Amazon Exclusive)

Available February 26

The Informer
Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers: Limited Series (IMDb TV Original)

Available January 19

Grantchester: Season 5

Available January 22

Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Jessy and Nessy - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Available January 29

Chick Fight
Mortal

