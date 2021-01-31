Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Amazon’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Amazon Prime picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Alright, alright, alright, Dazed and Confused is coming to Amazon Prime Video. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

This Month’s Highlight

Dazed and Confused

Richard Linklater’s high school comedy attempts to envelop you in a total 70’s haze - bud, bell bottoms, and all - without trying to bog you down with the machinations of a typical coming of age movie. Sure, there’s a sprinkle of high school politics; Ben Affleck’s senior bully Fred O’Bannion terrorizing soon-to-be freshmen like Mitch Kramer (Willy Wiggins) and Randall Pink” Floyd (Jason London), the star football player, has to choose between drugs or a football pledge to stay clean, but honestly, it’s all fairly low stakes because if anything, Dazed and Confused is content with just vibing.

Full List of What’s New on Amazon Prime — February 2021

Available February 1

MOVIES

Antz

Australia

Be My Valentine (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (Showtime)

Coming to America

Courageous

Dazed And Confused

Down To Earth

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (Showtime)

How She Move

Imagine That

Just Wright

Kiki (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (UP Faith & Family)

Moulin Rouge

Notes on a Scandal

Shanghai Noon

SMOOCH (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door

The Haunting in Connecticut

The Ides of March

The Last Appeal

The Prestige

There’s Something About Mary

The Village

Whitney: Can I Be Me (Showtime)

TV

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Seasons 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What’s New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)

Available February 5

Bliss (Amazon Original Movie)

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

Available February 12

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Original Movie)

Clifford (Amazon Original Series)

Available February 16

Catfish

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi

Available February 18

Sonic The Hedgehog

Available February 19

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres: Season 1 (Amazon Exclusive)

Available February 26

The Informer

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers: Limited Series (IMDb TV Original)

Available January 19

Grantchester: Season 5

Available January 22

Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Jessy and Nessy - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Available January 29

Chick Fight

Mortal

