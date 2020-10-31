Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Amazon’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Amazon Prime picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Bombshell. Photo: Paramount.

This Month’s Highlight

Bombshell

Kate McKinnon and Margot Robbie end up in bed together not long into Bombshell. It’s one of the movie’s few genuine surprises, one I suppose I’ve just spoiled, though any astonishment it generates has more to do with daring than with plot. Bombshell, about the women whose sexual-harassment allegations led to the 2016 ouster of Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, does not exactly have daring to spare. It’s a misbegotten hybrid of the flat political dramas that director Jay Roach makes for HBO and the didacticism of writer Charles Randolph’s earlier effort, The Big Short. The tone starts off as knowingly satirical and ends on an unearned note of inspirational earnestness. And yet, you can occasionally see flashes of the better, sharper movie Bombshell could have been, and while there aren’t many of those moments, there are enough that it can’t be written off entirely. —Alison Willmore

Full List of What’s New on Amazon Prime — November 2020

Available November 1

MOVIES

28 Days Later (2003)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

(2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Arizona Whirlwind (1944)

Article 99 (1992)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breathless (1983)

Country Strong (2011)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Deja Vu (2006)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Firewalker (1986)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Marrying Father Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Next Day Air (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Romancing The Stone (1984)

Ronin (1998)

Silverado (1985)

Step Up (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Insider (1999)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Sapphires (2013)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The X Files: I Want To Believe (2008)

Twilight (2001)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld (2003)

W. (2008)

Wall Street (1987)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You Got Served (2004)

Zookeeper (2011)

TV

America’s Founding Fathers: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

America’s Untold Story: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Before We Die: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Crime 360: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Jamestown: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Lost Worlds: Season 1 (History Vault)

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Season 1979 (PBS Kids)

Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Available November 3

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Available November 4

Blue Story (2020)

Available November 6

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

El Presidente (English Dub) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Ferro – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Wayne – Amazon Presents: Season 1

Available November 7

Retaliation (2017)

Available November 8

Community: Seasons 1-6

Available November 11

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

Available November 13

The Ride (2018)

Alex Rider – IMDb TV Original: Season 1

James May: Oh Cook – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9

Available November 14

The Dictator (2012)

Scrubs: Seasons 1-9

Available November 15

12 Pups Of Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Available November 18

Body Cam (2020)

Available November 20

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss (2020)

Small Axe – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

The Pack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Available November 21

Most Wanted (2020)

Available November 25

Uncle Frank – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Available November 26

Bombshell (2019)

Available November 27

Life in a Year (2020)

