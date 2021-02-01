New on Disney+: February 2021

Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Disney+’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Disney+ picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. The Muppet Show. Photo: Disney.

This Month’s Highlight

The Muppet Show

Have we got the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational news for you. All five seasons of Jim Henson’s beloved variety show, starring Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and more, is finally dropping on Disney+. Expect a theme song you can’t get out of your head, hilarious sketch comedy, and — how could we forget? — an illustrious run of guest stars, including Julie Andrews, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Bernadette Peters, Gene Kelly, and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. The streamer will also be releasing seasons four and five, which have never before been made available on home entertainment. So, yeah, it’s (almost) time to meet the Muppets on The Muppet Show tonight.

Full List of What’s New on Disney+ for February 2021

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available February 5

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: Season 7

Available February 12

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation: Season 1

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of Thanostones: Season 1

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

Inside Pixar: Portraits - Second Batch

Available February 19

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show: Seasons 1-5

Flora & Ulysses

Available February 26

Car SOS: Season 8

Disney Channel Games: Season 1 (2008)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings: Seasons 1-3

Disney Roll it Back: Season 1

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long: Seasons 1-2

Mickey Go Local: Season 1

Okavango: River of Dreams

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale

