New on Disney+: February 2021

This Month’s Highlight
The Muppet Show
Have we got the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational news for you. All five seasons of Jim Henson’s beloved variety show, starring Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and more, is finally dropping on Disney+. Expect a theme song you can’t get out of your head, hilarious sketch comedy, and — how could we forget? — an illustrious run of guest stars, including Julie Andrews, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Bernadette Peters, Gene Kelly, and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. The streamer will also be releasing seasons four and five, which have never before been made available on home entertainment. So, yeah, it’s (almost) time to meet the Muppets on The Muppet Show tonight.
Full List of What’s New on Disney+ for February 2021
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available February 5
Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki
Disney Upside-Down Magic
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: Season 7
Available February 12
Life Below Zero: The Next Generation: Season 1
Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of Thanostones: Season 1
Marvel’s Behind the Mask
Inside Pixar: Portraits - Second Batch
Available February 19
The Book of Life
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
The Muppet Show: Seasons 1-5
Flora & Ulysses
Available February 26
Car SOS: Season 8
Disney Channel Games: Season 1 (2008)
Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
Disney Pair of Kings: Seasons 1-3
Disney Roll it Back: Season 1
Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long: Seasons 1-2
Mickey Go Local: Season 1
Okavango: River of Dreams
Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
Myth: A Frozen Tale
