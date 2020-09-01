New on Disney+: September 2020

Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Disney+'s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Disney+ picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Mulan. Photo: Disney.

This Month’s Highlight

Mulan

There may not be any songs in Mulan, the newest addition to Disney’s burgeoning live-action canon, but hey — look at all of those fancy swords! In the first trailer for the film, all our heroine (played by Yifei Liu) wants to do is bring honor to her family, even if that means settling down with a random schlub that her mom’s matchmaker wants to hook her up with. However, priorities quickly change when Mulan ends up having to masquerade as a man in order to protect her father, an honored Chinese warrior who has fallen ill, from fighting in the famed Imperial Army — since every household has to fulfill the country’s current decree that “one man” must serve. We have a feeling she’s about to whip some Y chromosome warriors into shape. Unlike in the animated film, there’s another enemy, a witch played by Gong Li, whom Mulan will have to face head-to-head. Mulan will not only be as swift as a coursing river with all the force of a great typhoon, she’ll have all the strength of a raging fire, and be as mysterious as the dark side of the moon. —Devon Ivie

Available September 4

Ancient China from Above (S1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Earth to Ned: Series Premiere: Episodes 101-110

Mulan: Premiere

Muppets Now Episode 106 - “Socialized” Season Finale

﻿Never Been Kissed

One Day At Disney: Episode 140 - “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Pixar In Real Life Episode 111 - “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”

﻿Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

Weird But True: Episode 304 - “Germs”

The Wolverine

Available September 11

Christopher Robin

﻿One Day At Disney: Episode 104 - “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Weird But True: Episode 305 - “Photography”

Available September 18

Coop & Cami Ask the World (S2)

Europe from Above (S1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

India from Above (S1)

Kingdom of the Mummies (S1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (S4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

﻿Oil Spill of the Century

﻿Once Upon a Time (S1-7)

One Day At Disney: Episode 142 - “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”

﻿Soy Luna (S2-3)

Violetta (S3)

Weird But True!: Episode 306 - “Trains”

Wicked Tuna (S9)

Available September 25

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (S2)

The Giant Robber Crab

﻿Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S2)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Series Premiere

Muppet Babies (S2)

Oceans

One Day At Disney: Episode 143 - “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Port Protection: Alaska (S3)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals: Movie Premiere

Sydney to the Max (S2)

Weird But True!: Episode 307 - “Venomous Animals”

Wild Central America (S1)

