New on HBO and Max: June 2023

Each month, several films and TV shows are added to HBO's schedule; we recommend the titles worth watching.

This Month’s Highlight

And Just Like That…

Where you craving yourself some more Che? Well, don’t fret because pretty soon you’ll get a new season of And Just Like That… with more Che, and you’ll even get Aidan (John Corbett) back! Prepare for even more drama as the rest of the Sex and the City ladies navigate their 50s. (Streaming June 22.)

Full List of What’s New on Max — June 2023

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available June 1

3:10 to Yuma

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Balls of Fury

Beautiful Creatures

Big Daddy

Breach

Bulworth

Class Act

Click

Dave

David Copperfield

Demolition Man

Diggers

Dog Day Afternoon

Dolphin Tale

Dumb & Dumber

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Eastern Promises

Edge of Darkness

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Fame (1980)

Fifty Shades Darker (Extended Version)

Fifty Shades Freed (Extended Version)

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Grease

Hairspray (2007)

I Origins

I, Tonya

Jackie Brown

Jeremiah Johnson

Jersey Boys

Just Mercy

Knock Knock

Little Shop of Horrors

Magic Mike

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat

Military Wives

Moneyball

Monster-In-Law

Monsters vs. Aliens

Moonlight

Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)

Narc

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

Never Say Never Again

Objective, Burma!

On Moonlight Bay

Operation Crossbow

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back In Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach

Radio

Ready Player One

Romance on the High Seas

Selena

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2

Sunday in New York

Tea for Two

The Big Wedding

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

The Boy Next Door

The Dead Files (Travel Channel)

The Drop

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Evil Dead II (1987)

The Family

The Hurt Locker

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete

The Lodge

The Nun’s Story

The Painter and the Thief

The Saint

The Turning Point

Tooth Fairy

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut

X-Men: Days of Future Past

You’re Next

Available June 2

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Painting With John, season 3 (HBO Original)

Well Designed (Magnolia Network)

Available June 4

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days

Battle on the Beach (HGTV)

The Idol (HBO Original)

Available June 5

Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)

Available June 6

Burden of Proof (HBO Original)

Bugs Bunny Builders, season 1E (Cartoon Network)

Available June 7

Avatar: The Way of Water

Ghost Adventures (Discovery)

Available June 8

A Star Is Born (2018)

American Pain (Max Original)

Available June 9

AEW All Access (TBS)

First Five (Max Original)

Available June 10

Build It Forward (HGTV)

Red 2

Walker, season 3

Available June 12

Celebrity IOU, season 4A (HGTV)

Available June 13

Vacation

Available June 14

How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

Available June 15

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, season 3

Crack Addicts (TLC)

Outchef’d (Food Network)

Rap Battlefield, season 2 (Max Original)

Available June 16

Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)

Meet the Batwheels shorts, season 1C (Cartoon Network)

The Cabin Chronicles, season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Available June 17

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)

Available June 18

Beachside Brawl (Food Network)

The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)

The Righteous Gemstones, season 3 (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears, season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Available June 19

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)

Available June 21

7 Little Johnstons (TLC)

The Stroll (HBO Original)

Available June 22

And Just Like That…, season 2 (Max Original)

Christina On The Coast (HGTV)

Downey’s Dream Cars (Max Original)

Available June 23

Rich & Shameless, season 2A (TNT)

Teen Titans Go!, season 8B (Cartoon Network)

Available June 25

Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)

Available June 26

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham ﻿

Available June 27

Chopped (Food Network)

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)

Available June 28

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)

Available June 29

Revealed (HGTV)

Ten-Year-Old Tom, season 2 (Max Original)

Warrior, season 3 (Max Original)

Available June 30

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, season 7 (Magnolia Network)

