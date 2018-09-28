New on HBO and Max: June 2023

This Month’s Highlight
And Just Like That…
Where you craving yourself some more Che? Well, don’t fret because pretty soon you’ll get a new season of And Just Like That… with more Che, and you’ll even get Aidan (John Corbett) back! Prepare for even more drama as the rest of the Sex and the City ladies navigate their 50s. (Streaming June 22.)
Full List of What’s New on Max — June 2023
Available June 1
3:10 to Yuma
A Star Is Born (1954)
A Star Is Born (1976)
Army of Darkness (1993)
Balls of Fury
Beautiful Creatures
Big Daddy
Breach
Bulworth
Class Act
Click
Dave
David Copperfield
Demolition Man
Diggers
Dog Day Afternoon
Dolphin Tale
Dumb & Dumber
Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Eastern Promises
Edge of Darkness
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)
Enter The Dragon (1973)
Fame (1980)
Fifty Shades Darker (Extended Version)
Fifty Shades Freed (Extended Version)
Gold Diggers of 1933
Gold Diggers of 1935
Grease
Hairspray (2007)
I Origins
I, Tonya
Jackie Brown
Jeremiah Johnson
Jersey Boys
Just Mercy
Knock Knock
Little Shop of Horrors
Magic Mike
Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat
Military Wives
Moneyball
Monster-In-Law
Monsters vs. Aliens
Moonlight
Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)
Narc
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
Never Say Never Again
Objective, Burma!
On Moonlight Bay
Operation Crossbow
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back In Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach
Radio
Ready Player One
Romance on the High Seas
Selena
Sex and the City (2008)
Sex and the City 2
Sunday in New York
Tea for Two
The Big Wedding
The Blackcoat’s Daughter
The Boy Next Door
The Dead Files (Travel Channel)
The Drop
The Evil Dead (1981)
The Evil Dead (2013)
The Evil Dead II (1987)
The Family
The Hurt Locker
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete
The Lodge
The Nun’s Story
The Painter and the Thief
The Saint
The Turning Point
Tooth Fairy
Woodstock: The Director’s Cut
X-Men: Days of Future Past
You’re Next
Available June 2
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Painting With John, season 3 (HBO Original)
Well Designed (Magnolia Network)
Available June 4
90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days
Battle on the Beach (HGTV)
The Idol (HBO Original)
Available June 5
Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)
Available June 6
Burden of Proof (HBO Original)
Bugs Bunny Builders, season 1E (Cartoon Network)
Available June 7
Avatar: The Way of Water
Ghost Adventures (Discovery)
Available June 8
A Star Is Born (2018)
American Pain (Max Original)
Available June 9
AEW All Access (TBS)
First Five (Max Original)
Available June 10
Build It Forward (HGTV)
Red 2
Walker, season 3
Available June 12
Celebrity IOU, season 4A (HGTV)
Available June 13
Vacation
Available June 14
How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)
Small Town Potential (HGTV)
Available June 15
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, season 3
Crack Addicts (TLC)
Outchef’d (Food Network)
Rap Battlefield, season 2 (Max Original)
Available June 16
Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)
Meet the Batwheels shorts, season 1C (Cartoon Network)
The Cabin Chronicles, season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Available June 17
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)
Available June 18
Beachside Brawl (Food Network)
The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)
The Righteous Gemstones, season 3 (HBO Original)
We Baby Bears, season 2A (Cartoon Network)
Available June 19
Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)
Available June 21
7 Little Johnstons (TLC)
The Stroll (HBO Original)
Available June 22
And Just Like That…, season 2 (Max Original)
Christina On The Coast (HGTV)
Downey’s Dream Cars (Max Original)
Available June 23
Rich & Shameless, season 2A (TNT)
Teen Titans Go!, season 8B (Cartoon Network)
Available June 25
Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)
Available June 26
Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham
Available June 27
Chopped (Food Network)
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)
Available June 28
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)
Available June 29
Revealed (HGTV)
Ten-Year-Old Tom, season 2 (Max Original)
Warrior, season 3 (Max Original)
Available June 30
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, season 7 (Magnolia Network)
