New on HBO and HBO Max: February 2021

This Month’s Highlight
Judas and the Black Messiah
This year’s Oscar season, like everything else this past year, is seemingly never-ending, but on the bright side, the extension of the Oscar nomination timeline is giving certain films a chance to shine in a usually quiet period on the movie calendar. And thanks to the Warner Bros./HBO Max deal
(however controversial that may be), we’re getting Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah next month. Starring Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya, King’s film follows the real life events of the FBI’s infiltration of the Black Panther Party through informant William O’Neal (Stanfield), including the assassination of party chairman Fred Hampton (Kaluuya).
Full List of What’s New on HBO — February 2021
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available February 1
All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)
American Style
The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
Batman, 1989
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Butter, 2012 (HBO)
Captain Blood, 1935
Chewing Gum
Death Row Stories: Season 5
Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)
Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)
Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
Giant, 1956
The Graduate, 1967
Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020
Head of the Class
The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)
Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Man of Steel, 2013
The Matrix, 1999
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)
Outbreak, 1995
Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
Robot Chicken: Season 10B
Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Selena, 1997
The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Training Day, 2001
Unforgiven, 1992
United Shades of America: Season 5
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Available February 2
A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)
Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Available February 3
Tacoma FD: Season 2
Available February 4
Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series
Available February 5
Aquaman, 2018
Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021
In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
Vengeance: Killer Lovers
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
Available February 6
Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019
Available February 7
We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020
Available February 9
Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Gen:Lock, Season 1
Available February 10
C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)
Available February 11
There is No “I” in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
Available February 12
Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)
El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)
Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)
Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Very Scary People: Season 2
Available February 13
The Book of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
Available February 14
The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)
Available February 15
30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)
The Batman
Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Hot Ones, Season 1
Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020
Static Shock
Available February 18
Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere
Ben 10: Season 4B
It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
Available February 19
The Killer Truth: Season 1
Available February 20
Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)
Available February 22
Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)
Available February 23
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Available February 26
Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)
Lupe, 2021 (HBO)
Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Available February 27
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
How It Really Happened: Season 5
