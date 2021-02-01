New on HBO and HBO Max: February 2021

Each month, several films and TV shows are added to HBO’s schedule; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and HBO picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Judas and the Black Messiah arrives in theaters and on HBO Max. Photo: Glen Wilson/Warner Bros.

This Month’s Highlight

Judas and the Black Messiah

This year’s Oscar season, like everything else this past year, is seemingly never-ending, but on the bright side, the extension of the Oscar nomination timeline is giving certain films a chance to shine in a usually quiet period on the movie calendar. And thanks to the Warner Bros./HBO Max deal

(however controversial that may be), we’re getting Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah next month. Starring Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya, King’s film follows the real life events of the FBI’s infiltration of the Black Panther Party through informant William O’Neal (Stanfield), including the assassination of party chairman Fred Hampton (Kaluuya).

Full List of What’s New on HBO — February 2021

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available February 1

All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)

American Style

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman, 1989

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Captain Blood, 1935

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories: Season 5

Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)

Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)

Giant, 1956

The Graduate, 1967

Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020

Head of the Class

The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Man of Steel, 2013

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)

Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

Robot Chicken: Season 10B

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Training Day, 2001

Unforgiven, 1992

United Shades of America: Season 5

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Available February 2

A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)

Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available February 3

Tacoma FD: Season 2

Available February 4

Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series

Available February 5

Aquaman, 2018

Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021

In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

Available February 6

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019

Available February 7

We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020

Available February 9

Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Gen:Lock, Season 1

Available February 10

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)

Available February 11

There is No “I” in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere

Available February 12

Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Very Scary People: Season 2

Available February 13

The Book of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

Available February 14

The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)

Available February 15

30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)

The Batman

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Hot Ones, Season 1

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020

Static Shock

Available February 18

Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere

Ben 10: Season 4B

It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

Available February 19

The Killer Truth: Season 1

Available February 20

Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)

Available February 22

Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)

Available February 23

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Available February 26

Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)

Lupe, 2021 (HBO)

Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Available February 27

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

How It Really Happened: Season 5

