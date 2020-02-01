now streaming

New on HBO: February 2020

By
Punch-Drunk Love. Photo: Columbia Pictures.

This Month’s Highlights

Punch-Drunk Love

Around the release of Punch-Drunk LovePaul Thomas Anderson and Adam Sandler went on Charlie Rose. Rose asked PTA what inspired the film. After acknowledging the real person who figured out an airline-miles scheme like the one depicted in the movie, he said the film’s “main impetus is wanting to write something for Adam.” And you can tell. Punch-Drunk Love is a love letter from someone with a deep Sandler fandom. (Side note: In that same Rose interview, Anderson mentioned that he and Jonathan Demme are in competition for who is a bigger Adam Sandler fan.) While Sandler’s other dalliances with auteurs might involve them playing upon what we know and expect from Sandler and his movies, Punch-Drunk Love is special because it’s an attempt to actually make an Adam Sandler movie, allowing us to see them through Anderson’s eyes. The elements are there: Man-child, failing to thrive; a more emotionally mature (albeit underwritten) love interest who helps give him something to shoot for; a scheme that helps push him toward maturity; daddy issues; a bully. Hell, this film might’ve even introduced Sandler to the idea of building a vacation to Hawaii into the shooting schedule. —Jesse David Fox

Full List of What’s New on HBO — February 2020

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available February 1

Alita: Battle Angel, 2019
Cake, 2015
Casino Royale, 1967
Casino Royale, 2006
Defending Your Life, 1991
Due Date, 2010
The Honeymooners, 2005
Hostel (Extended Version), 2006
Hostel Part II (Extended Version), 2007
In A World…, 2013
The Island, 2005
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003
Last Chance Harvey, 2009
Last Tango in Paris, 1972
The Others, 2001
Prisoners, 2013
Punch-Drunk Love, 2002
Quantum of Solace, 2008
Side Effects, 2013
The Skulls, 2000
The Skulls II, 2002
The Skulls III, 2004
The Thomas Crown Affair, 1999
Valkyrie, 2008
Voyage of the Damned, 1976
Winter’s Bone, 2010

Available February 3

McMillion$, Docuseries Premiere – HBO Original
The Teenage Psychic, Season 2 – HBO Original
﻿The World Behind the Teenage Psychic – HBO Original

Available February 6

Storks, 2016

Available February 7

High Maintenance, Season 4 Premiere – HBO Original
The Shop: Uninterrupted – HBO Original

Available February 8

Ma, 2019

Available February 11

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes – HBO Original

Available February 15

Shaft, 2019

Available February 17

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 7 Premiere – HBO Original

Available February 18

Beforeigners, Season 1 – HBO Original
﻿We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest – HBO Original

Available February 22

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019
﻿Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One – HBO Original

Available February 29

Anna, 2019

For more coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix, HBOAmazon PrimeHulu, and Showtime, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
New on HBO: February 2020