This Month’s Highlights

Punch-Drunk Love

Around the release of Punch-Drunk Love, Paul Thomas Anderson and Adam Sandler went on Charlie Rose. Rose asked PTA what inspired the film. After acknowledging the real person who figured out an airline-miles scheme like the one depicted in the movie, he said the film’s “main impetus is wanting to write something for Adam.” And you can tell. Punch-Drunk Love is a love letter from someone with a deep Sandler fandom. (Side note: In that same Rose interview, Anderson mentioned that he and Jonathan Demme are in competition for who is a bigger Adam Sandler fan.) While Sandler’s other dalliances with auteurs might involve them playing upon what we know and expect from Sandler and his movies, Punch-Drunk Love is special because it’s an attempt to actually make an Adam Sandler movie, allowing us to see them through Anderson’s eyes. The elements are there: Man-child, failing to thrive; a more emotionally mature (albeit underwritten) love interest who helps give him something to shoot for; a scheme that helps push him toward maturity; daddy issues; a bully. Hell, this film might’ve even introduced Sandler to the idea of building a vacation to Hawaii into the shooting schedule. —Jesse David Fox

Full List of What’s New on HBO — February 2020

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available February 1

Alita: Battle Angel, 2019

Cake, 2015

Casino Royale, 1967

Casino Royale, 2006

Defending Your Life, 1991

Due Date, 2010

The Honeymooners, 2005

Hostel (Extended Version), 2006

Hostel Part II (Extended Version), 2007

In A World…, 2013

The Island, 2005

Intolerable Cruelty, 2003

Last Chance Harvey, 2009

Last Tango in Paris, 1972

The Others, 2001

Prisoners, 2013

Punch-Drunk Love, 2002

Quantum of Solace, 2008

Side Effects, 2013

The Skulls, 2000

The Skulls II, 2002

The Skulls III, 2004

The Thomas Crown Affair, 1999

Valkyrie, 2008

Voyage of the Damned, 1976

Winter’s Bone, 2010

Available February 3

McMillion$, Docuseries Premiere – HBO Original

The Teenage Psychic, Season 2 – HBO Original

﻿The World Behind the Teenage Psychic – HBO Original

Available February 6

Storks, 2016

Available February 7

High Maintenance, Season 4 Premiere – HBO Original

The Shop: Uninterrupted – HBO Original

Available February 8

Ma, 2019

Available February 11

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes – HBO Original

Available February 15

Shaft, 2019

Available February 17

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 7 Premiere – HBO Original

Available February 18

Beforeigners, Season 1 – HBO Original

﻿We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest – HBO Original

Available February 22

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019

﻿Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One – HBO Original

Available February 29

Anna, 2019

For more coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Showtime, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.