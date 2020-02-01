This Month’s Highlights
Punch-Drunk Love
Around the release of Punch-Drunk Love, Paul Thomas Anderson and Adam Sandler went on Charlie Rose. Rose asked PTA what inspired the film. After acknowledging the real person who figured out an airline-miles scheme like the one depicted in the movie, he said the film’s “main impetus is wanting to write something for Adam.” And you can tell. Punch-Drunk Love is a love letter from someone with a deep Sandler fandom. (Side note: In that same Rose interview, Anderson mentioned that he and Jonathan Demme are in competition for who is a bigger Adam Sandler fan.) While Sandler’s other dalliances with auteurs might involve them playing upon what we know and expect from Sandler and his movies, Punch-Drunk Love is special because it’s an attempt to actually make an Adam Sandler movie, allowing us to see them through Anderson’s eyes. The elements are there: Man-child, failing to thrive; a more emotionally mature (albeit underwritten) love interest who helps give him something to shoot for; a scheme that helps push him toward maturity; daddy issues; a bully. Hell, this film might’ve even introduced Sandler to the idea of building a vacation to Hawaii into the shooting schedule. —Jesse David Fox
Full List of What’s New on HBO — February 2020
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available February 1
Alita: Battle Angel, 2019
Cake, 2015
Casino Royale, 1967
Casino Royale, 2006
Defending Your Life, 1991
Due Date, 2010
The Honeymooners, 2005
Hostel (Extended Version), 2006
Hostel Part II (Extended Version), 2007
In A World…, 2013
The Island, 2005
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003
Last Chance Harvey, 2009
Last Tango in Paris, 1972
The Others, 2001
Prisoners, 2013
Punch-Drunk Love, 2002
Quantum of Solace, 2008
Side Effects, 2013
The Skulls, 2000
The Skulls II, 2002
The Skulls III, 2004
The Thomas Crown Affair, 1999
Valkyrie, 2008
Voyage of the Damned, 1976
Winter’s Bone, 2010
Available February 3
McMillion$, Docuseries Premiere – HBO Original
The Teenage Psychic, Season 2 – HBO Original
The World Behind the Teenage Psychic – HBO Original
Available February 6
Storks, 2016
Available February 7
High Maintenance, Season 4 Premiere – HBO Original
The Shop: Uninterrupted – HBO Original
Available February 8
Ma, 2019
Available February 11
Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes – HBO Original
Available February 15
Shaft, 2019
Available February 17
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 7 Premiere – HBO Original
Available February 18
Beforeigners, Season 1 – HBO Original
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest – HBO Original
Available February 22
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019
Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One – HBO Original
Available February 29
Anna, 2019
For more coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Showtime, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.