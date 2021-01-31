Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Hulu’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Hulu picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Nomadland. Photo: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

This Month’s Highlight

Nomadland

Well, you don’t have to go to the movie theater to see Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland. Poised to be an awards darling, Zhao’s third feature film explores life across the American West through the eyes of Fern (Frances McDormand), a widow who after the recession trades her house for an RV and travels without a destination. As she puts it, “I’m not homeless, I’m just houseless.” From the trailer alone, Nomadland is sure to be a beautifully wistful watch.

Full List of What’s New on Hulu — February 2021

Available February 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

9 to 5 (1980)

A Guy Thing (2002) (STARZ Add-on)

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) (Lifetime)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Annie Hall (1977) (STARZ Add-on)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Bug (1975)

Bulletproof (1996) (STARZ Add-on)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of the Heart (1987)

Damien - Omen II (1978)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

End of Days (1999) (STARZ Add-on)

Everything Must Go (2011)

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1 (History)

From Hell (2001)

G (2002) (STARZ Add-on)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Get Him to the Greek (2010) (STARZ Add-on)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Greenberg (2009) (STARZ Add-on)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

Into the Blue (2005) (STARZ Add-on)

Jane Austen’s Mafia (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1 (History)

Manual Para Ninjas: Complete Season 1 (STARZ Add-on)

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Max Winslow and the House of Secrets (2020) (STARZ Add-on)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Miles Ahead (2016) (STARZ Add-on)

Mommy is a Murderer (2020) (Lifetime)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Only God Forgives (2013)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (History)

Peter Pan (2003) (STARZ Add-on)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

Ronin (1998)

She Hate Me (2004)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Sideways (2004)

Slammin Salmon (2009) (STARZ Add-on)

Snowflake, The White Gorilla (2011) (STARZ Add-on)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Tempted by Danger (2020) (Lifetime)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Cookout (2004) (STARZ Add-on)

The Juror (1996)

The Omen (1976)

The Patsy (1964)

The Prince of Tides (1991)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Shootist (1976)

The Tenant (1976)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (History)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Available February 2

Made in Italy (2020) (Showtime Add-on)

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

Available February 3

Modern Family: Seasons 1-11

Available February 4

12 Hour Shift (2020)

Available February 5

﻿Antebellum (2020)

The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears” (FX on Hulu)

Available February 6

True History of the Kelly Gang (2019) (Showtime Add-on)

Available February 7

Harrow: Season 3 Premiere (ABC Studios)

Available February 11

Then Came You (2019)

Available February 12

2067 (2020)

Arctic (2019) (STARZ Add-on)

Black Sheep (1996) (STARZ Add-on)

Curse of the Golden Flower (2006) (STARZ Add-on)

Donnie Basco (1997) (STARZ Add-on)

How to Build a Girl (2019) (Showtime Add-on)

Into the Dark: Tentacles (Hulu Original)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) (STARZ Add-on)

Sleepy Hollow (1999) (STARZ Add-on)

Starship Troopers (1997) (STARZ Add-on)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) (STARZ Add-on)

What Lies Beneath (2000) (STARZ Add-on)

You’re Next (2013)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) (STARZ Add-on)

Available February 13

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere (FX)

Available February 14

Adam (2019) (STARZ Add-on)

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham: Season 1 Premiere (STARZ Add-on)

Available February 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15 (Scripps)

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140 (Scripps)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Scripps)

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14 (Scripps)

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1 (ID)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Witches of Salem: Complete Season 1 (Scripps)

Available February 16

Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Complete Season 19 (E!)

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Available February 17

Logan Lucky (2017)

Available February 18

Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Available February 19

Breathe (2017) (STARZ Add-on)

Chain Reaction (1996) (STARZ Add-on)

Nomadland (2021)

Sugar (2009) (STARZ Add-on)

Available February 20

The Rental (2020) (Showtime Add-on)

Available February 22

A Haunted House (2013) (STARZ Add-on)

Available February 23

Dredd (2012)

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Available February 25

Jobs (2013) (STARZ Add-on)

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Available February 26

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) (Hulu Original)

