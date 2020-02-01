Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Hulu's library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Hulu picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. High Fidelity. Photo: Magnolia Pictures

This Month’s Highlight

High Fidelity

Who broke Rob Gordon’s heart? Turn on your location — we just wanna talk. Zoë Kravitz stars as Gordon in this gender-swapped version of Nick Hornby’s novel (and Stephen Frears’s 2000 movie) High Fidelity. A 20-something working in a record store in sunny Crown Heights, Brooklyn (an “unpretentious location,” according to one of their Yelp reviews), Rob is rich in music and poor in love. So, she’s going back through her most glorious heartbreaks to find out what the heck went wrong and, hopefully, get over her ex. In her first TV series post–Big Little Lies, Kravitz is following in her mother’s footsteps. Lisa Bonet co-starred in the 2000 adaptation with John Cusack. Like mother, like daughter! High Fidelity also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Get acquainted with Rob Gordon’s “desert island, all-time, top five most memorable heartbreaks” when High Fidelity drops on Hulu February 14.

Full List of What’s New on Hulu — February 2020

Noteworthy selections in bold; the TV list can be found below the movies list.

Available February 1

300 (2007)

28 Days Later (2003)

Adam (2019)

All About E (2005)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Earth Girls are Easy (1988)

For Colored Girls (2010)

The Fugitive (1993)

Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)

Ghost (1990)

The Girl King (2015)

Hitch (2005)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Hot Guys with Guns (2013)

John Q (2002)

Judgement Day (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Lord of War (2005)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Ms. Purple (2019)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mimic (1997)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Naz and Maalik (2015)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Precious (2009)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Southie (1999)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Those People (2015)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Where We Go From Here (2019)

Available February 2

A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Available February 3

The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Available February 5

Warrior (2011)

Available February 6

Lego Masters: Series Premiere (Fox)

Angel of Mine (2019)

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Wrinkles the Clown (2019)

Available February 7

Into The Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available February 9

Alive (2019)

Available February 10

The Oscars: Special (ABC)

Available February 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

For Life: Series Premiere (ABC)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Available February 13

Mister America (2019)

Available February 14

High Fidelity: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

Utopia Falls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

From Hell (2001)

Racetime (2019)

Radioflash (2019)

Villains (2019)

Available February 15

28 Hotel Rooms (2012)

American Ultra (2015)

Anchor and Hope (2017)

Monogamy (2010)

Princess Cyd (2017)

Available February 17

American Idol: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Duncanville: Series Premiere (Fox)

Good Girls: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available February 18

Super 8 (2011)

Available February 19

Getaway (2013)

Available February 22

The Prince (2014)

Available February 25

The Voice: Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Run the Race (2019)

Available February 28

After the Wedding (2019)

For more coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Showtime, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.