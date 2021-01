Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Netflix’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Netflix picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. A Monster Calls. Photo: Apaches Entertainment/Kobal/Shutterstock

This Week’s Highlight

A Monster Calls

The melancholic monster film adapted from, and written for the screen by, Patrick Ness’s novel tells the story of a young bullied boy (Lewis MacDougall) whose beloved mother (Felicity Jones) is terminally ill; and escapes his grim reality with a large, wise tree (voiced by Liam Neeson). With its wistful premise, pensive acting, and sweeping direction by J.A. Bayona, A Monster Calls is practically designed to cue the waterworks.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix — January 2021

Available January 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 - Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Meditation - Netflix Original

The Minimalists: Less Is Now - Netflix Documentary

Monarca: Season 2 - Netflix Original

What Happened to Mr. Cha? - Netflix Film

Available January 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) - Netflix Film

Available January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse - Netflix Family

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

History of Swear Words - Netflix Original

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 - Netflix Original

Available January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina - Netflix Film

Surviving Death - Netflix Documentary

Tony Parker: The Final Shot - Netflix Documentary

Available January 7

Pieces of a Woman - Netflix Film

Available January 8

Charming - Netflix Film

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 - Netflix Anime

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 - Netflix Original

Lupin - Netflix Original

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival - Netflix Family

Pretend It’s a City - Netflix Documentary

Stuck Apart (Azizler) - Netflix Film

Available January 10

Spring Breakers

Available January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy - Netflix Documentary

The Intouchables

Available January 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Available January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer - Netflix Documentary

Available January 15

Bling Empire - Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 - Netflix Family

Disenchantment: Part 3 - Netflix Original

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) - Netflix Film

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire - Netflix Film

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure

Available January 16

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

Available January 18

Homefront

Available January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 - Netflix Family

Available January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) - Netflix Original

Sightless

Spycraft - Netflix Original

Available January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 - Netflix Original

Available January 22

Blown Away: Season 2 - Netflix Original

Busted!: Season 3 - Netflix Original

Fate: The Winx Saga - Netflix Original

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 - Netflix Family

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) - Netflix Film

The White Tiger - Netflix Film

Available January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) - Netflix Original

Available January 26

Go Dog Go - Netflix Family

Available January 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom - Netflix Film

Available January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) - Netflix Film

The Dig - Netflix Film

Finding ‘Ohana - Netflix Film

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints - Netflix Documentary

Available January 31

Fatima

