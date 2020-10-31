Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Netflix’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Netflix picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. The Crown season 4. Photo: A24

This Month’s Highlight

The Crown season 4

Gather the corgis and maybe take some iron supplements, because the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series race has already begun. Ahead of The Crown’s fourth season premiering on November 15, the show released new images of the only two supporting characters that we care about, if we’re being honest: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, who have been blessed with incredibly expensive wigs and even better power outfits. (Those on-set paparazzi photos could only do so much.) Anderson and Corrin, a newcomer, will be joining Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, and Tobias Menzies for the new season, which is set to chronicle the most salacious palace intrigue from the late 1970s to the early 1990s, presumably with a whole lot of hairspray. —Devon Ivie

Full List of What’s New on Netflix — November 2020

Available November 1

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Available November 2

Prospect

Available November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special

Mother — Netflix Film

Available November 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With a Prince

Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original

Available November 6

Citation — Netflix Film

Country Ever After — Netflix Original

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film

The Late Bloomer

Available November 9

Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Available November 10

Dash & Lily — Netflix Original

Trash Truck — Netflix Family

Available November 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special

The Liberator — Netflix Original

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original

What We Wanted — Netflix Film

Available November 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo — Netflix Film

Prom Night

Available November 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film

The Life Ahead — Netflix Film

The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original

Available November 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 —Netflix Original

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Available November 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Available November 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family

We Are the Champions — Netflix Original

Available November 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original

Available November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film

Available November 20

Alien Xmas — Netflix Family

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary

If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film

Voices of Fire — Netflix Original

Available November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film

Machete Kills

Available November 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary

Available November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film

Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film

Wonderoos — Netflix Family

Available November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — Netflix Film

Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

Available November 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul — Netflix Film

Available November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family

The Call — Netflix Film

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film

Don’t Listen — Netflix Film

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — Netflix Original

Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original

La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film

Available November 28

The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original

Available November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Available November 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original

Finding Agnes — Netflix Film

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family

