This Month’s Highlight
The Crown season 4
Gather the corgis and maybe take some iron supplements, because the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series race has already begun. Ahead of The Crown’s fourth season premiering on November 15, the show released new images of the only two supporting characters that we care about, if we’re being honest: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, who have been blessed with incredibly expensive wigs and even better power outfits. (Those on-set paparazzi photos could only do so much.) Anderson and Corrin, a newcomer, will be joining Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, and Tobias Menzies for the new season, which is set to chronicle the most salacious palace intrigue from the late 1970s to the early 1990s, presumably with a whole lot of hairspray. —Devon Ivie
Full List of What’s New on Netflix — November 2020
Available November 1
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Available November 2
Prospect
Available November 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special
Mother — Netflix Film
Available November 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With a Prince
Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original
Available November 6
Citation — Netflix Film
Country Ever After — Netflix Original
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film
The Late Bloomer
Available November 9
Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Available November 10
Dash & Lily — Netflix Original
Trash Truck — Netflix Family
Available November 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special
The Liberator — Netflix Original
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original
What We Wanted — Netflix Film
Available November 12
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo — Netflix Film
Prom Night
Available November 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film
The Life Ahead — Netflix Film
The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original
Available November 15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4 —Netflix Original
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Available November 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
Available November 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family
We Are the Champions — Netflix Original
Available November 18
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original
Available November 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film
Available November 20
Alien Xmas — Netflix Family
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary
If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film
Voices of Fire — Netflix Original
Available November 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film
Machete Kills
Available November 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary
Available November 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film
Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film
Wonderoos — Netflix Family
Available November 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — Netflix Film
Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
Available November 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul — Netflix Film
Available November 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family
The Call — Netflix Film
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film
Don’t Listen — Netflix Film
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — Netflix Original
Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original
La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film
Available November 28
The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original
Available November 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Available November 30
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original
Finding Agnes — Netflix Film
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family
